Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Aug 29
#Energy
August 29, 2012 / 6:56 AM / in 5 years

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Aug 29

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

PRAGUE, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Wednesday. 
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) 
        
==========================ECONOMIC DATA========================
    Real-time economic data releases................... 
    Previous stories on Czech data............ 
    Overview of economic data and forecasts......... 
    Updates on CEE currencies........................... 
    
=========================== EVENTS ============================
    BOND AUCTIONS: The Finance Ministry will offer 3.85/2021
bond and 2017 floating rate note in an auction at 1000 GMT.
==========================TOP NEWS=============================
    FORTUNA PROFIT DISAPPOINTS: Betting firm Fortuna
Entertainment Group posted a 35 percent drop in net
profit, sharply below forecasts, mainly due to a loss on its
lottery business and higher tax. 
    Story: Related news 
    
    PHILIP MORRIS NET DIPS: Consolidated first-half net profit
at Philip Morris CR fell  0.2 percent to 1.13
billion crowns ($57 million) as consumers opted for cheaper
cigarette brands. 
    Story: Related news: 
    
    AAA AUTO OWNER TO EXIT: - AAA Auto's main owner
Anthony James Denny plans to sell most of his majority stake in
the used car dealership that he built and listed in stock
exchanges in Prague and Budapest.
    Story: Related news: 
         
    GRID TO LIMIT CROSS-BORDER CAPACITY: Czech grid operator
CEPS will limit cross-border capacity to Slovakia for part of
the day on Tuesday due to technical restrictions as transmission
lines undergo maintenance, it said.
    Story: Related news: 
        
    CEE MARKETS: Hungary's forint fell more than 1 percent and
bond yields dropped after a surprise quarter 
point interest rate cut on Tuesday, while the prospect of lower 
Polish borrowing costs pressured the zloty. 
    Story: Related news: 
    
    CEE POWER: Czech day ahead power declined on 
Tuesday on lower demand due to a holiday in neighbouring 
Slovakia that offset a forecasted fall in renewable generation 
in the region, traders said. 
    Story: Related news: 
    
 ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2012
 vs Euro        24.753     24.72     -0.13       3.1
 vs Dollar         19.714     19.667    -0.24       0.09
 Czech Equities    943.1      943.1      -1.12       3.51
 U.S. Equities 13,102.99  13,124.67     -0.17       7.25
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
=======================PRESS DIGEST==========================
    PPF RAISES STAKE IN ENERGY HOLDING: Investment group PPF
owned by Petr Kellner will raise its stake in energy holding
group EPH to 44.5 percent from 40 percent via a 2.27 billion
crown debt/equity swap. The transaction, which values EPH at
30.7 billion crowns, is related with plans by EPH to acquire a
49 percent stake in Slovak gas firm SPP from GDF Suez 
and E.ON Ruhrgas.
    
    TELECOMS: The industry ministry nominated competition lawyer
Robert Pelikan to head the country's telecoms watchdog. He said
the regulator should be ready to pick up more fights with the
telecoms companies, that operators only competed for a small
portion of the clients rather than the majority and that
competition was "lazy".
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 1
    
    UNIS WINS RUSSIA CONTRACT: Closely-held engineering firm
UNIS won a 1 billion euro contract to modernise a refinery in
Krasnodar, Russia.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 13
    
    INVOICE DELAYS GROW: Czech companies paid invoices in 75
days, more than 3 days above the long-term average. There is an
inverse relationship between payment delays and economic growth.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 14
    
    KURZARBEIT: The Labour Ministry will launch a project under
which companies suffering a drop in revenue due to the economic
crisis can apply for state subsidy to keep people on the payroll
while sending them on retraining courses on days there is no
work for them.
    Mlada fronta Dnes, page 1.
    
    Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it 
vouch for their accuracy.
       
 For Instant Views of key economic data click on 
 For summary of economic data and forecasts     
 For diary of forthcoming Czech events          
 For calendar of east European economic indicators  
 TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets                   
 TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch                  
 
 For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United 
 States and other Group of Seven countries see         
 
 For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: 
 Warsaw WIG20  Budapest BUX  Prague PX 
 
    News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
