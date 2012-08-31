FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Aug 31
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industry, Materials and Utilities
August 31, 2012 / 6:31 AM / in 5 years

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Aug 31

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

PRAGUE, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Friday. 
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) 
        
==========================ECONOMIC DATA========================
    July money supply data at 0800 GMT.
    Real-time economic data releases................... 
    Previous stories on Czech data............ 
    Overview of economic data and forecasts......... 
    Updates on CEE currencies........................... 
==========================TOP NEWS============================= 
  
    2ND ROUND OF BOND AUCTIONS: The Czech Finance Ministry sold
98.08 million crowns ($4.98 million) worth of variable-rate
government bonds due in 2017 in the second,
non-competitive round of an auction.
    Table: Related news 
    *For Table on 3.85/21 bond: 
    *For Table on T-Bill auction: 
   
    CEE MARKETS:  The Polish zloty fell to a one-month low on
Thursday, leading a drop in central European currencies, after
data showed growth in the region's largest economy slowed
sharply, coming in half a percentage point lower than expected. 
    Story: Related news: 
    
    CEE POWER: Czech day ahead power fell on Thursday due to
forecasts for higher wind power generation in the region while
the forwards edged down tracking fuels lower, traders said. 
    Story: Related news:    
 ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2012
 vs Euro        24.869     24.878    0.04       2.65
 vs Dollar         19.875     19.896    0.11      -0.72
 Czech Equities    938.6      938.6      0.03       3.02
 U.S. Equities 13,000.71  13,107.48    -0.81       6.41
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
==========================PRESS DIGEST==========================
    HARVEST: The Agrarian Chamber expects a 29 percent annual
drop in grain harvest this year, mainly due to dry weather. 
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 19
    
    CEZ'S COAL-FIRED PLANTS: Today is the deadline for bids for
the five coal-burning power station that CEZ plans
to sell as part of a plan to appease regulators and end
long-running coal price disputes.
    A CEZ spokesman said a final decision on next steps in the
sale will be agreed by the end of 2012.
    The paper said privately owned companies Czech Coal and EPH
are bidding for lignite-burning Chvaletice and Pocerady. Mining
company Sokolovska Uhelna is bidding for the Tisova plant while
miner NWR is bidding for hard coal-fired Detmarovice.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 15

    Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it 
vouch for their accuracy.
       
 For Instant Views of key economic data click on 
 For summary of economic data and forecasts     
 For diary of forthcoming Czech events          
 For calendar of east European economic indicators  
 TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets                   
 TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch                  
 
 For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United 
 States and other Group of Seven countries see         
 
 For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: 
 Warsaw WIG20  Budapest BUX  Prague PX 
 
    News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.