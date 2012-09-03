FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Sept 3
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industry, Materials and Utilities
September 3, 2012 / 6:46 AM / in 5 years

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Sept 3

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

PRAGUE, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Monday. 
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) 
        
==========================ECONOMIC DATA========================
    Q2 real wage data at 0700 GMT.
    Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for August at 0730 GMT. 
    End-August budget balance data.
    Real-time economic data releases................... 
    Previous stories on Czech data............ 
    Overview of economic data and forecasts......... 
    Updates on CEE currencies........................... 
========================MORNING NEWS===========================
    LIZAL: NO FX INTERVENTIONS, NO QE: The Czech crown is
expected to hold steady rather than firm significantly, and the
central bank should not intervene in the foreign exchange
market, daily Hospodarske Noviny quoted central banker Lubomir
Lizal as saying.
    Table: Related news  
==========================TOP NEWS============================= 
     
    BUDGET: The Czech central state budget deficit for 2012
could be up to 10 percent higher than the current 105 billion
crown estimate  due to a potential delay of European Union
funds, Czech Finance Minister Miroslav Kalousek said.
    Table: Related news 
    
    MACRO POLL: One extra working day in July this year probably
pushed headline Czech industrial output into positive territory,
a Reuters poll showed on Friday, obscuring what analysts said
was falling demand both at home and from abroad.
    Table: Related news 

    CEE MARKETS: Central European currencies retreated on Friday
as the prospect of lower interest rates weighed on demand in the
region's markets, while the Chairman of the U.S. Federal Reserve
did not signal monetary easing there in a key speech.
    Story: Related news: 
    
    MONEY SUPPLY: Czech money supply, as measured by the M2
indicator, grew by 6.3 percent year-on-year at the end of July,
after a 6.5 percent rise the previous month, central bank data
showed.
    Story: Related news: 
    
    CEE POWER: Czech power for the next working day rose on
Friday on forecasts for lower wind power output, while the
forward curve gained slightly, tracking oil and carbon prices
higher, traders said.
    Story: Related news:    
 ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2012
 vs Euro        24.862     24.9      0.15       2.67
 vs Dollar         19.756     19.743   -0.07      -0.12
 Czech Equities    952        952        1.43       4.49
 U.S. Equities 13,090.84  13,000.71     0.69       7.15
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
==========================PRESS DIGEST==========================
    CEZ IN ALBANIA: The relationship between Czech utility
 and the Albanian government is getting intense as
the country's authorities are asking CEZ to pay an additional
tax of 23 million euros (around 575 million Czech crowns) while
Albania's state administration owes CEZ more than 1 billion
crowns on unpaid electricity bills.
    Lidove Noviny, page 1
    
    Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it 
vouch for their accuracy.
       
 For Instant Views of key economic data click on 
 For summary of economic data and forecasts     
 For diary of forthcoming Czech events          
 For calendar of east European economic indicators  
 TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets                   
 TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch                  
 
 For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United 
 States and other Group of Seven countries see         
 
 For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: 
 Warsaw WIG20  Budapest BUX  Prague PX 
 
    News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.