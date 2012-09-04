FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Industry, Materials and Utilities
September 4, 2012 / 6:46 AM / in 5 years

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Sept 4

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

PRAGUE, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Tuesday. 
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) 
        
==========================ECONOMIC DATA========================
    Real-time economic data releases................... 
    Previous stories on Czech data............ 
    Overview of economic data and forecasts......... 
    Updates on CEE currencies........................... 

==========================EVENTS=============================== 
    PRAGUE -The lower house of parliament to hold a session
(until September 27).
    Related news: 
    
==========================TOP NEWS============================= 
     
    BUDGET: The Czech 2013 budget draft calls for a central
state deficit of 100 billion crowns ($5.08 billion), the
smallest gap since the global financial crisis began, newspaper
Hospodarske Noviny reported on Tuesday. 
    Story: Related news 
    
    TAX VOTE: Czech President Vaclav Klaus urged parliament on
Monday to reject tax hikes in a vote this week that was intended
to reassure investors but instead m a y shatter the cabinet.
    Story: Related news 
    
    BUDGET DATA: The Czech central state budget showed a 67.02
billion czech crown deficit at the end of August, a lower result
than a 87.27 billion deficit a year ago, thanks to higher tax
revenues And lower spending, the Finance Ministry said on
Monday. 
    Story: Related news 

    CEE PMI: Europe's festering debt crisis and weak domestic
demand pushed Czech and Polish manufacturing into contraction
for the fifth month running in August, boding ill for the
emerging eastern EU's chances of pulling out of a slide by the
end of the year. 
    Story: Related news 
  **For INSTANT VIEW on Czech data: 

    CEE MARKETS:  Central European currencies weakened and
government bonds firmed a touch on Monday after data showing a
shrinking manufacturing sector underpinned expectations of
monetary easing in the region. 
    Story: Related news: 
    
    CEZ PLANT SALES: CEZ's Detmarovice operation is
the most popular of five coal-fired power plants put up for sale
by the Czech electricity group, attracting 12 bidders, a weekly
magazine reported on Monday. 
    Story: Related news: 
    
    SHALE GAS: Czech Environment Minister Tomas Chalupa on
Monday proposed a moratorium on shale gas exploration licences
until June 2014 to provide time for the government to put new
legislation in place.
    Story: Related news: 
        
    CEE POWER: Czech power futures rose on Monday, driven higher
by gains in carbon as traders looked ahead to the European
Central Bank meeting on Thursday.
    Story: Related news: 
    
 ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2012
 vs Euro        24.86      24.867    0.03       2.68
 vs Dollar         19.696     19.767    0.36       0.18
 Czech Equities    948.7      948.7     -0.35       4.13
 U.S. Equities 13,090.84  13,000.71     0.69       7.15
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
       
 
==========================PRESS DIGEST==========================
    TAX VOTE: Up to 10 lower deputies from Prime Minister Petr
Necas's party could vote against the government's tax plan in
parliament. A group of "rebels" is considering vote for the
change to value-added tax rates but changing the numbers later,
the paper said.
    Necas has said a vote against the tax plans could mean the
end of his government halfway through its term.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 4
    
    CEZ PLANT SALES: Czech Coal has offered 14-16 billion crowns
for CEZ's Pocerady plant, depending on the amount
and prices of CO2 allowances. For the Chvaletice plant, Czech
Coal is offering a little less than 10 billion crowns.
    CEZ said on Friday it expected bids in September and October
and would decide by year-end which plants to sell under a
divestment plan to meet EU regulatory demands and possibly end a
long dispute with a supplier over coal prices. 
    Mlada Fronta Dnes, page A9
    
    UNIPETROL: The newspaper said there are fears in Poland
about an attempt to nationalise some of the refineries owned by
PKN Orlen through its Czech unit Unipetrol
. The worry stems from Industry Minister Martin
Kuba's intention of creating a strong integrated company. Kuba
said he was not intending any nationalisation.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 13
    
    Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it 
vouch for their accuracy.
       
 For Instant Views of key economic data click on 
 For summary of economic data and forecasts     
 For diary of forthcoming Czech events          
 For calendar of east European economic indicators  
 TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets                   
 TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch                  
 
 For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United 
 States and other Group of Seven countries see         
 
 For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: 
 Warsaw WIG20  Budapest BUX  Prague PX 
 
    News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
