Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Sept 4

PRAGUE, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Tuesday.

==========================ECONOMIC DATA========================

==========================EVENTS===============================

PRAGUE -The lower house of parliament to hold a session (until September 27).

==========================TOP NEWS=============================

BUDGET: The Czech 2013 budget draft calls for a central state deficit of 100 billion crowns ($5.08 billion), the smallest gap since the global financial crisis began, newspaper Hospodarske Noviny reported on Tuesday.

TAX VOTE: Czech President Vaclav Klaus urged parliament on Monday to reject tax hikes in a vote this week that was intended to reassure investors but instead m a y shatter the cabinet.

BUDGET DATA: The Czech central state budget showed a 67.02 billion czech crown deficit at the end of August, a lower result than a 87.27 billion deficit a year ago, thanks to higher tax revenues And lower spending, the Finance Ministry said on Monday.

CEE PMI: Europe's festering debt crisis and weak domestic demand pushed Czech and Polish manufacturing into contraction for the fifth month running in August, boding ill for the emerging eastern EU's chances of pulling out of a slide by the end of the year.

CEE MARKETS: Central European currencies weakened and government bonds firmed a touch on Monday after data showing a shrinking manufacturing sector underpinned expectations of monetary easing in the region.

CEZ PLANT SALES: CEZ's Detmarovice operation is the most popular of five coal-fired power plants put up for sale by the Czech electricity group, attracting 12 bidders, a weekly magazine reported on Monday.

SHALE GAS: Czech Environment Minister Tomas Chalupa on Monday proposed a moratorium on shale gas exploration licences until June 2014 to provide time for the government to put new legislation in place.

CEE POWER: Czech power futures rose on Monday, driven higher by gains in carbon as traders looked ahead to the European Central Bank meeting on Thursday.

---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------

Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change
close on day in 2012

vs Euro 24.86 24.867 0.03 2.68
vs Dollar 19.696 19.767 0.36 0.18
Czech Equities 948.7 948.7 -0.35 4.13
U.S. Equities 13,090.84 13,000.71 0.69 7.15

==========================PRESS DIGEST==========================

TAX VOTE: Up to 10 lower deputies from Prime Minister Petr Necas's party could vote against the government's tax plan in parliament. A group of "rebels" is considering vote for the change to value-added tax rates but changing the numbers later, the paper said. Necas has said a vote against the tax plans could mean the end of his government halfway through its term. Hospodarske Noviny, page 4

CEZ PLANT SALES: Czech Coal has offered 14-16 billion crowns for CEZ's Pocerady plant, depending on the amount and prices of CO2 allowances. For the Chvaletice plant, Czech Coal is offering a little less than 10 billion crowns. CEZ said on Friday it expected bids in September and October and would decide by year-end which plants to sell under a divestment plan to meet EU regulatory demands and possibly end a long dispute with a supplier over coal prices. Mlada Fronta Dnes, page A9

UNIPETROL: The newspaper said there are fears in Poland about an attempt to nationalise some of the refineries owned by PKN Orlen through its Czech unit Unipetrol . The worry stems from Industry Minister Martin Kuba's intention of creating a strong integrated company. Kuba said he was not intending any nationalisation. Hospodarske Noviny, page 13