FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Sept 6
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industry, Materials and Utilities
September 6, 2012 / 6:31 AM / in 5 years

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Sept 6

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

PRAGUE, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Thursday. 
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) 
        
==========================ECONOMIC DATA========================
    July foreign trade data at 0700 GMT.
    July industrial and construction data at 0700 GMT.
    Real-time economic data releases................... 
    Previous stories on Czech data............ 
    Overview of economic data and forecasts......... 
    Updates on CEE currencies........................... 

==========================EVENTS=============================== 
    PRAGUE - Second auction round of VAR/23 and
4.60%/18 government bonds.
    Related news: 

    PRAGUE - 39-week T-bill auction.
    Related news: 
    
    PRAGUE -The lower house of parliament to continue a session
(until September 27).
    Related news: 
    
    PRAGUE - Czech Statistical Office (CSU) to hold a news
conference on Czech construction output (0800 GMT).
    Related news: 
    
    PRAGUE - Czech central bank governing board to hold a
regular weekly meeting. It is not scheduled to discuss monetary
policy issues.
    Related news: 
    
    PRAGUE - Conference Mont Pelerin Society for Czech Academia
& Business (www.mps-cab.cz) (0700 GMT).
    Related news: 
    
    PRAGUE - Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico to visit the
Czech Republic. He meet with Czech Prime Minister Petr Necas
(1015 GMT) and take a part at Comenius conference (1400 GMT). 
    Related news: 
    
==========================TOP NEWS============================= 
     
    TAX VOTE: The lower house of the Czech parliament rejected
on Wednesday the centre-right government's plan to raise sales
and income taxes, threatening the fate of Prime Minister Petr
Necas who insists the hikes are necessary to cut the budget
deficit. 
    Story: Related news 
    
    GAZPROM: Russia's Gazprom said on Wednesday it was
ready to talk with the European Union after Brussels began a
competition investigation into its gas sales, but stressed it
was armed with legal and political reasons why the EU should
back off. 
    Story: Related news 

    CEE MARKETS: A jump in the euro pulled emerging Europe's
currencies higher on Wednesday, with the Polish zloty shrugging
off news of a higher 2012 budget deficit and a possible October
rate cut, and the Czech crown ignoring a looming government
crisis.
    Story: Related news: 
 
    CEE FX POLL: Central European currencies are expected to
give up some ground against the euro before seeing gains next
year as the euro zone crisis and the prospect of central bank
interest rate cuts cloud the short-term outlook, a Reuters poll
showed on Wednesday.
    Story: Related news: 
    
    PETROL STATIONS: The Czech anti-monopoly watchdog said on
Wednesday it had approved a takeover by Hungary's MOL 
of PAP OIL, a company operating over 120 patrol stations in the
Czech Republic.
    Story: Related news: 
    
    CEE POWER: Czech day ahead power fell on Wednesday due to
forecasts for stronger wind generation in the region, while
power futures decreased along with a lower fuel mix, traders
said. 
    Story: Related news: 
    
    CEZ IN POLAND: Czech utility CEZ Group has
appointed a new chief of its Polish operation to lead the
company's push to boost its wind power investments in central
Europe's biggest economy.
    Story: Related news: 
 
 ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2012
 vs Euro        24.731     24.758    0.11       3.19
 vs Dollar         19.605     19.626    0.11       0.64
 Czech Equities <.PX     944.7      944.7     -0.06       3.69
 U.S. Equities 13,047.48  13,035.94     0.09       6.79
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
        
==========================PRESS DIGEST==========================
    CEZ PLANT SALES: Miner Sokolovska Uhelna has expressed its
interest in CEZ's Tisova plant, which is one of five
plants put on offer in a CEZ divestment plan, the magazine said
without citing a source.
    Ekonom, page 14
    
    Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it 
vouch for their accuracy.
       
 For Instant Views of key economic data click on 
 For summary of economic data and forecasts     
 For diary of forthcoming Czech events          
 For calendar of east European economic indicators  
 TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets                   
 TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch                  
 
 For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United 
 States and other Group of Seven countries see         
 
 For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: 
 Warsaw WIG20  Budapest BUX  Prague PX 
 
    News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.