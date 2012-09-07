FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Sept 7
#Industry, Materials and Utilities
September 7, 2012 / 6:26 AM / 5 years ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Sept 7

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

PRAGUE, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Friday. 
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) 
        
==========================ECONOMIC DATA========================
    Q2 gross domestic product data at 0700 GMT.
    August grain harvest estimate about 0700 GMT.
    August foreign exchange reserves data at 0800 GMT.
    Real-time economic data releases................... 
    Previous stories on Czech data............ 
    Overview of economic data and forecasts......... 
    Updates on CEE currencies........................... 

==========================EVENTS=============================== 
    PRAGUE -The lower house of parliament to continue a session
(until September 27).
    Related news: 
    
==========================TOP NEWS============================= 
        
    OUTPUT: Czech industrial output rose 4.2 percent on an
annual basis in July, lifted by production of cars and machinery
and beating market expectations of a 1.8 percent increase, the
statistics bureau said on Thursday. 
    Story: Related news 

    CEE MARKETS: Investors dumped Hungarian assets on Thursday
after Prime Minister Viktor Orban rejected tough conditions for
a credit deal, while risky assets rose elsewhere in Europe after
the ECB unveiled a bond buying plan to tackle the debt crisis. 
    Story: Related news: 
    
    CROWN JUMPS: The Czech crown jumped on Thursday after the
European Central Bank announced it would buy government bonds,
building upon earlier gains to rise 0.7 percent against the euro
on the day to a five-month high of 24.595. 
    Story: Related news: 
 
    GAS SUPPLIES: Russian gas export monopoly Gazprom 
will not reduce supplies in retaliation for the launch of a
European Union competition investigation into its gas sales, the
Kremlin said on Friday.  
    Story: Related news 
    
    CEE POWER:  A sharp rise in forecast wind generation in the
region pulled Czech and Polish spot power lower on Thursday
while long-term prices rose, reversing a day earlier loss,
traders said. 
    Story: Related news: 
    
 ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2012
 vs Euro        24.566     24.56    -0.02       3.83
 vs Dollar         19.449     19.44    -0.05       1.43
 Czech Equities    951.9      951.9      0.76       4.48
 U.S. Equities 13,292  13,047.48        1.87       8.79
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
   
        
==========================PRESS DIGEST==========================
    ECB: Central bank Governor Miroslav Singer said the ECB
decision on bond buys was expected and was made because ECB
members felt is was a good decision, and not political.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 18
    
    GOVT: The ruling coaltion's smallest party, LIDEM led by
Vice-Prime Minister Karolina Peake, would not support the
government's church resititution plan if a tax package to boost
income in next year's budget were altered.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 1
    
    TAX VOTE: The government, as planned, has re-submitted a
bill with tax hikes that was rejected this week by a group of
rebels from the prime minister's party. The bill will be
attached to a confidence motion.
    E15, page 3

    TRANSGAS: The market share of the country's dominant gas
supplier, RWE Transgas, has dropped to 45 percent from
64 percent in the past two years.
    Lidove Noviny, page 14

    Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it 
vouch for their accuracy.
       
    News editor of the day: Jason Hovet on +420 224 190 474
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
