Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Sept 7

PRAGUE, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) ==========================ECONOMIC DATA======================== Q2 gross domestic product data at 0700 GMT. August grain harvest estimate about 0700 GMT. August foreign exchange reserves data at 0800 GMT. ==========================EVENTS=============================== PRAGUE -The lower house of parliament to continue a session (until September 27). ==========================TOP NEWS============================= OUTPUT: Czech industrial output rose 4.2 percent on an annual basis in July, lifted by production of cars and machinery and beating market expectations of a 1.8 percent increase, the statistics bureau said on Thursday. CEE MARKETS: Investors dumped Hungarian assets on Thursday after Prime Minister Viktor Orban rejected tough conditions for a credit deal, while risky assets rose elsewhere in Europe after the ECB unveiled a bond buying plan to tackle the debt crisis. CROWN JUMPS: The Czech crown jumped on Thursday after the European Central Bank announced it would buy government bonds, building upon earlier gains to rise 0.7 percent against the euro on the day to a five-month high of 24.595. GAS SUPPLIES: Russian gas export monopoly Gazprom will not reduce supplies in retaliation for the launch of a European Union competition investigation into its gas sales, the Kremlin said on Friday. CEE POWER: A sharp rise in forecast wind generation in the region pulled Czech and Polish spot power lower on Thursday while long-term prices rose, reversing a day earlier loss, traders said. ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2012 vs Euro 24.566 24.56 -0.02 3.83 vs Dollar 19.449 19.44 -0.05 1.43 Czech Equities 951.9 951.9 0.76 4.48 U.S. Equities 13,292 13,047.48 1.87 8.79 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT ==========================PRESS DIGEST========================== ECB: Central bank Governor Miroslav Singer said the ECB decision on bond buys was expected and was made because ECB members felt is was a good decision, and not political. Hospodarske Noviny, page 18 GOVT: The ruling coaltion's smallest party, LIDEM led by Vice-Prime Minister Karolina Peake, would not support the government's church resititution plan if a tax package to boost income in next year's budget were altered. Hospodarske Noviny, page 1 TAX VOTE: The government, as planned, has re-submitted a bill with tax hikes that was rejected this week by a group of rebels from the prime minister's party. The bill will be attached to a confidence motion. E15, page 3 TRANSGAS: The market share of the country's dominant gas supplier, RWE Transgas, has dropped to 45 percent from 64 percent in the past two years. Lidove Noviny, page 14