Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Sept 11
#Industry, Materials and Utilities
September 11, 2012 / 6:36 AM / in 5 years

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Sept 11

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

PRAGUE, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Tuesday. 
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) 
        
==========================ECONOMIC DATA========================
    July current account balance data at 0800 GMT.
    Real-time economic data releases................... 
    Previous stories on Czech data............ 
    Overview of economic data and forecasts......... 
    Updates on CEE currencies........................... 
==========================TOP NEWS============================= 
        
    2013 BORROWING NEEDS SEEN DIPPING: Czech gross borrowing
needs are expected to reach 238.8 billion crowns ($12.46
billion) in 2013, down from 243.4 billion in 2012, an updated
2013 state budget draft showed.
    Story: Related news: 
    
    OCT BOND ISSUANCE: The Czech Finance Ministry released plans
on Monday to auction 8 to 12 billion crowns ($626.03
million-$417.35 million) worth of domestic government bonds in
four primary auctions taking place in October 2012.
    Story: Related news: 
    
    DATA SPUR RATE CUT HOPES: Czech consumer prices fell for a
second consecutive month in August, increasing pressure on
policymakers to cut interest rates to an all-time low as soon as
this month.
    Story: Related news: 
    *Instant View: 
    *For c.bank comment: 
    
    JOBLESS RATE FLAT: The Czech unemployment rate was  flat at
8.3 percent of the workforce in August, the Labour Ministry said
on Monday, in line with the forecast in a Reuters poll
  .
    Story: Related news: 

    CEE MARKETS: Poland's zloty edged lower against the euro on
Monday after a central bank policymaker said an imminent rate
cut was not a foregone conclusion, while other regional
currencies were flat in cautious trade ahead of this week's U.S.
Federal Reserve meeting.
    Story: Related news: 

    CEE POWER: Czech day ahead power rose on Monday due to
forecasts for a lower solar and modest wind power output in the
region while the front year contract gained slightly, tracking
oil higher, traders said.
    Story: Related news: 
 ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2012
 vs Euro        24.573     24.545    -0.11       3.81
 vs Dollar         19.234     19.192    -0.22       2.52
 Czech Equities    955.9      955.9      -1.29       4.92
 U.S. Equities 13,254.29  13,306.64     -0.39       8.49
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
==========================PRESS DIGEST==========================
    AUCTION OF FREQUENCIES: Four companies have filed bids in a
planned sale of frequencies to build fourth-generation mobile
telephone network that allows faster data transmission,
including Germany's T-Mobile, Telefonica CR
, Vodafone and Czech financial group PPF.
    PPF would be a new comer in the telecoms business and it
would need access to the other three bidders' network that it
may be able to get along with the frequencies.
    PPF wants to become a full-service provider for which it
needs to defeat one of the three incumbents in the auction
because there is only room for three operators providing 4G
internt.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 1
    
    CZECH EXPORTS AND PUSSY RIOT: Prime Minister Petr Necas said
at the Brno engineering fair that expressing fashionable
political opinions such as supporting the jailed Russian punk
music band Pussy Riot or Dalai Lama hurts Czech exports.
    But he also said the support of human rights must remain key
in the Czech foreign policy.
    Pravo, page 2
    
    VAT HIKE: Civic Democrat deputy Petr Tluchor, an unofficial
leader of the six government rebels who voted last week against
a bill raising the value added tax (VAT), said part of talks
over whether the rebels will support it in the next round of the
approval process could be the length of the bill's validity. The
bill assumes an increased VAT for three years and Tluchor would
like that to be shorter.
    Pravo, page 2
    
    CIGARETTE EXCISE TAX FAVOURS PHILIP MORRIS: Finance Minister
Miroslav Kalousek made changes to the bill on excise tax on
cigarettes, which mean that expensive brands such as those made
by Philip Morris will see a smaller rise in excise tax than the
cheaper ones. Kalousek had said in the past he was worried a
large rise in the tax could prompt Philip Morris to shut its
Czech operation.
    Hodpodarske Noviny, page 4
    
    BOOTLEG ALCOHOL: Four people have died after drinking
bootleg alcohol containing methyl alcohol. 
    here
    

    Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it 
vouch for their accuracy.
       
 For Instant Views of key economic data click on 
 For summary of economic data and forecasts     
 For diary of forthcoming Czech events          
 For calendar of east European economic indicators  
 TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets                   
 TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch                  
 
 For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United 
 States and other Group of Seven countries see         
 
 For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: 
 Warsaw WIG20  Budapest BUX  Prague PX 
 
    News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com    
($1 = 19.1684 Czech crowns)

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
