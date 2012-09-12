FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Sept 12
#Industry, Materials and Utilities
September 12, 2012 / 6:20 AM / in 5 years

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Sept 12

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

PRAGUE, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Wednesday. 
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) 
        
    PRAGUE - The Czech cabinet to hold a session
(www.vlada.cz/en/default.htm). News conference to follow.
==========================TOP NEWS============================= 
            
    BOOTLEG ALCOHOL KILLS: Eight people have died in the Czech
Republic after drinking bootleg vodka and rum containing
methanol, police and media said on Tuesday, in the worst case of
fatal alcohol poisoning in the country in at least 30 years.
    BIDDERS FOR 4G NETWORKS: Czech telecoms watchdog CTU has
received four bids for its planned sale of frequencies for
fourth-generation mobile telephone networks, including one from
a possible new player. 
    WESTINGHOUSE GETTING READY FOR TEMELIN DEAL: Toshiba Corp
 unit Westinghouse has struck a deal with privately-held
Czech company Hutni Montaze to cooperate on a potential deal to
build nuclear reactors in the Czech Republic.
    C/A BROALY IN LINE: The Czech current account showed a 11.5
billion crown ($598.76 million) deficit in July, slightly
narrower than analysts' expectations of a 12.0 billion gap, the
central bank (CNB) said.
    CEZ RESTARTED TEMELIN UNIT 1: Czech power group CEZ
 said on Tuesday the Unit 1 at its Temelin nuclear
power plant was restarted and will resume power generation by
the end of the week.
    CROWN AT 1-YR PEAK: The Czech crown rose to a
one-year high versus the euro on Tuesday, tracking gains in
central Europe due to a rise in the euro.
    CEE MARKETS: The Czech crown hit a one-year high to lead
emerging European currencies on Tuesday, while Hungarian bonds
firmed with positioning in the region before a key U.S. monetary
policy meeting that could boost demand for emerging market
assets. 
    CEE POWER:  Prices of next-day power for the Czech Republic,
Slovakia and Hungary rose on the first day of the markets'
coupling driven by forecasts for less renewable production in
the region, traders said. 
---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2012
 vs Euro        24.355     24.41     0.23       4.66
 vs Dollar         18.908     18.99     0.43       4.18
 Czech Equities    953.4      953.4     -0.26       4.64
 U.S. Equities 13,323.36  13,254.29     0.52       9.05
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
==========================PRESS DIGEST==========================
    NINTH PERSON DIES OF METHANOL POISONING: Another person died
last night in a Znojmo hospital in the south-east of the country
after consuming bootleg alcohol containing methanol, being the
ninth victim in the worse case of fatal alcohol poisoning in the
Czech Republic over the last 30 years.
    www.ctk.cz
    
($1 = 19.1684 Czech crowns)

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

