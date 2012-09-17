FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Sept 17
September 17, 2012 / 6:21 AM / in 5 years

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Sept 17

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

PRAGUE, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Monday. 
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) 
        
==========================ECONOMIC DATA========================
    August producer prices data 0700 GMT.
    Real-time economic data releases................... 
    Previous stories on Czech data............ 
    Overview of economic data and forecasts......... 
    Updates on CEE currencies........................... 

==========================TOP NEWS============================= 
            
    ALCOHOL BAN: The Czech Republic indefinitely banned all
sales of liquor with more than 20 percent alcohol on Friday
after 19 people died from drinking bootleg vodka and rum
containing poisonous methanol. 
    Story: Related news: 
        
    POLISH BAN: Poland has banned the sale of strong drink from
the Czech Republic after 19 deaths attributed to the consumption
of bootleg spirits containing poisonous methanol in the
neighbouring country, health authorities said on Sunday. 
    Story: Related news: 
        
    CEE MARKETS: The Polish zloty hit one-month highs as central
European currencies tracked solid gains in the euro after the
U.S. Federal Reserve announced a fresh round of monetary
stimulus. 
    Story: Related news: 

    CEE POWER: CEE day ahead electricity fell slightly on
Friday, trading above Germany for a second straight day as the
Hungarian price diverged from that of the Czech Republic and
Slovakia, traders said.
    Story: Related news: 
    
    DAVIS CUP: World number six Tomas Berdych completed a clean
sweep of wins against Argentina to lead Czech Republic into the
Davis Cup final against holders Spain on Sunday.
    Story: Related news: 
    
==========================PRESS DIGEST==========================
    PILSEN STEEL: Investment group KKCG will offer bankrupt
Pilsen Steel, which employs around 900, about 250 million crowns
in financing.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 1
    
    PROHIBITION: Jan Becher company, one of the largest Czech
liquor producers and a unit of drinks maker Pernod Ricard, will
likely halt for now production for the Czech market for now
after the state indefinitely banned the sale of hard alcohol
following a spate of deaths related to bootleg liquor.
    Lidove Noviny, page 15
    
    Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it 
vouch for their accuracy.
       
 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

