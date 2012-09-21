FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Sept 21
September 21, 2012 / 6:16 AM / in 5 years

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Sept 21

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

PRAGUE, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Friday. 
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) 
        
==========================ECONOMIC DATA========================
    Real-time economic data releases................... 
    Previous stories on Czech data............ 
    Overview of economic data and forecasts......... 
    Updates on CEE currencies........................... 

==========================EVENTS=============================== 
    PRAGUE - Health Ministry to hold briefing on latest in
efforts to find source of bootleg booze laced with poisonous
methanol that has killed or hospitalised dozens (0930 GMT).
    Related news: 
    
    PRAGUE - Trade unions hold press conference to comment on
2013 state budget draft and economic outlook (0830 GMT).
    Related news: 

==========================TOP NEWS============================= 
   
    ALCOHOL BAN: The Czech government imposed an immediate ban
on all exports of hard liquor on Thursday following the deaths
of 23 people from methyl alcohol poisoning, Prime Minister Petr
Necas said.
    Story: Related news: 
        
    CEE MARKETS: Poland's zloty fell on Thursday on the prospect
of a cut in interest rates, while expectations of monetary
policy easing elsewhere in central Europe and general gloom
about the economic outlook put other emerging European
currencies under pressure. 
    Story: Related news: 
    
    CEE POWER: CEE day ahead power fell on Thursday due to a
drop in demand ahead of the weekend and expectations of more
supply in the region as the spot price traded above Germany,
traders said. 
    Story: Related news: 
    
 ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2012
 vs Euro        24.907     24.901    -0.02       2.5
 vs Dollar         19.163     19.234     0.37       2.88
 Czech Equities    955.6      955.6      -1.12       4.88
 U.S. Equities 13,596.93  13,577.96      0.14      11.29
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
        
==========================PRESS DIGEST==========================
    GERMAN ENERGY FIRMS: RWE is testing interest in
selling its project for a gas-fired power plant, a spokesman
said, while E.ON is offering its Otrokovice heating
plant for sale, according to sources. The paper said the German
energy firms are planning to limit their activity in the Czech
market. RWE's spokesman denied this.
    Lidove Noviny, page 15
     
    POLLS: Support for the second largest government TOP09 fell
to a two-year low of 8.5 percent. The opposition Social
Democrats would win with 31.5 percent.
    Mlada Fronta Dnes, page A2
    
    Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it 
vouch for their accuracy. 
vouch for their accuracy.
       
 For Instant Views of key economic data click on 
 For summary of economic data and forecasts     
 For diary of forthcoming Czech events          
 For calendar of east European economic indicators  
 TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets                   
 TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch                  
 
 For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United 
 States and other Group of Seven countries see         
 
 For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: 
 Warsaw WIG20  Budapest BUX  Prague PX 
 
    News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
