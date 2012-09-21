Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Sept 21

PRAGUE, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) ==========================ECONOMIC DATA======================== Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Czech data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts......... Updates on CEE currencies........................... ==========================EVENTS=============================== PRAGUE - Health Ministry to hold briefing on latest in efforts to find source of bootleg booze laced with poisonous methanol that has killed or hospitalised dozens (0930 GMT). Related news: PRAGUE - Trade unions hold press conference to comment on 2013 state budget draft and economic outlook (0830 GMT). Related news: ==========================TOP NEWS============================= ALCOHOL BAN: The Czech government imposed an immediate ban on all exports of hard liquor on Thursday following the deaths of 23 people from methyl alcohol poisoning, Prime Minister Petr Necas said. Story: Related news: CEE MARKETS: Poland's zloty fell on Thursday on the prospect of a cut in interest rates, while expectations of monetary policy easing elsewhere in central Europe and general gloom about the economic outlook put other emerging European currencies under pressure. Story: Related news: CEE POWER: CEE day ahead power fell on Thursday due to a drop in demand ahead of the weekend and expectations of more supply in the region as the spot price traded above Germany, traders said. Story: Related news: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2012 vs Euro 24.907 24.901 -0.02 2.5 vs Dollar 19.163 19.234 0.37 2.88 Czech Equities 955.6 955.6 -1.12 4.88 U.S. Equities 13,596.93 13,577.96 0.14 11.29 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT ==========================PRESS DIGEST========================== GERMAN ENERGY FIRMS: RWE is testing interest in selling its project for a gas-fired power plant, a spokesman said, while E.ON is offering its Otrokovice heating plant for sale, according to sources. The paper said the German energy firms are planning to limit their activity in the Czech market. RWE's spokesman denied this. Lidove Noviny, page 15 POLLS: Support for the second largest government TOP09 fell to a two-year low of 8.5 percent. The opposition Social Democrats would win with 31.5 percent. Mlada Fronta Dnes, page A2 Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For Instant Views of key economic data click on For summary of economic data and forecasts For diary of forthcoming Czech events For calendar of east European economic indicators TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United States and other Group of Seven countries see For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)