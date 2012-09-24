FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Sept 24
September 24, 2012 / 6:46 AM / in 5 years

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Sept 24

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

PRAGUE, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Monday. 
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) 
        
==========================ECONOMIC DATA========================
    Real-time economic data releases................... 
    Previous stories on Czech data............ 
    Overview of economic data and forecasts......... 
    Updates on CEE currencies........................... 
==========================TOP NEWS============================= 
   
    LIQUOR COMPANIES HIT BY PROHIBITION: Czech spirit makers
slammed a government decision to freeze all sales and exports of
hard alcohol following a health scare, saying on Friday it would
unfairly damage their reputations and cost millions in sales.
    Story: Related news: 
    
    CENTRAL BANK TO CUT RATES: The Czech central bank (CNB) is
expected to cut interest rates to a new record low next week to
stimulate demand in the country's shrinking economy but will
refrain from any unconventional action, a Reuters poll showed.
    Story: Related news: 
    TABLE: 
        
    CEE MARKETS: Central European currencies gained on Friday,
shrugging off rising expectations of interest rate cuts and
paring the week's losses on growing confidence that Spain will
seek aid.
    Story: Related news: 
    
    CEE POWER: Czech Cal '13 power fell on Friday with some
traders predicting a further decline for the benchmark contract
due to rising renewable generation that will pressure spot
prices, traders said.
    Story: Related news: 
    
 ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2012
 vs Euro        24.86      24.82     -0.16      2.68
 vs Dollar         19.21      19.113    -0.51      2.65
 Czech Equities    963.1      963.1       0.78      5.71
 U.S. Equities 13,579.47  13,596.93     -0.13     11.15
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
==========================PRESS DIGEST==========================
    POLICE: BOOTLEG BOOZE GANG FOUND: Police President Martin
Cervicek said the policy got to the top of the mafia pyramid
responsible for distributing methanol-laced alcohol that has
killed 24 people so far. He said details would be published on
Monday.
    Pravo, page 1
    
    TAX EVASIONS: Fraud with motor fuels costs the government
some 7-10 billion Czech crowns a year and a greater regulation
is needed to clamp down on the tax evasions, Finance Minister
Miroslav Kalousek said. One option is imposing licenses on motor
fuel sellers. They would also be obliged to pay a deposit to
cover the tax.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 1
    
    C.BANKER ON BANKING UNION: Deputy Governor Mojmir Hampl said
he could not imagine that a literate person could say that the
Czech Republic should be part of the EU's planned banking union.
    He said it was key for the Czech Republic to participate in
all negotiations and try and lower the potential risks stemming
from "socialisation of debt" for countries that are not part of
the euro zone. One of the biggest risks would he having to pay
in to the common rescue funds, meaning an uncontrollable sharing
of costs. 
    A plan for an unlimited support within a banking group was
also a big risk, meaning that daughter companies, Czech banks,
would have to provided an unlimited support to their parent
institutions.
    Lidove Noviny, page 10
    
    GRIPEN LEASE TALKS TO CONTINUE: No conclusion has been
reached in talks between Defense Minister Alexandr Vondra and
his Swedish counterpart Karin Enstroem on further lease by the
Czech Republic of the JAS 39 Gripen fighters manufactures by
Swedish aerospace company Saab . Vondra said
talks will continue. The paper said the Swedish side is offering
a discount of 25 percent if Czechs lease the plans for another
ten years.
    Pravo, page 2
     
    Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it 
vouch for their accuracy.
       
 For Instant Views of key economic data click on 
 For summary of economic data and forecasts     
 For diary of forthcoming Czech events          
 For calendar of east European economic indicators  
 TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets                   
 TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch                  
 
 For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United 
 States and other Group of Seven countries see         
 
 For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: 
 Warsaw WIG20  Budapest BUX  Prague PX 
 
    News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
