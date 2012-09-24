Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Sept 24

PRAGUE, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) ==========================ECONOMIC DATA======================== Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Czech data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts......... Updates on CEE currencies........................... ==========================TOP NEWS============================= LIQUOR COMPANIES HIT BY PROHIBITION: Czech spirit makers slammed a government decision to freeze all sales and exports of hard alcohol following a health scare, saying on Friday it would unfairly damage their reputations and cost millions in sales. Story: Related news: CENTRAL BANK TO CUT RATES: The Czech central bank (CNB) is expected to cut interest rates to a new record low next week to stimulate demand in the country's shrinking economy but will refrain from any unconventional action, a Reuters poll showed. Story: Related news: TABLE: CEE MARKETS: Central European currencies gained on Friday, shrugging off rising expectations of interest rate cuts and paring the week's losses on growing confidence that Spain will seek aid. Story: Related news: CEE POWER: Czech Cal '13 power fell on Friday with some traders predicting a further decline for the benchmark contract due to rising renewable generation that will pressure spot prices, traders said. Story: Related news: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2012 vs Euro 24.86 24.82 -0.16 2.68 vs Dollar 19.21 19.113 -0.51 2.65 Czech Equities 963.1 963.1 0.78 5.71 U.S. Equities 13,579.47 13,596.93 -0.13 11.15 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT ==========================PRESS DIGEST========================== POLICE: BOOTLEG BOOZE GANG FOUND: Police President Martin Cervicek said the policy got to the top of the mafia pyramid responsible for distributing methanol-laced alcohol that has killed 24 people so far. He said details would be published on Monday. Pravo, page 1 TAX EVASIONS: Fraud with motor fuels costs the government some 7-10 billion Czech crowns a year and a greater regulation is needed to clamp down on the tax evasions, Finance Minister Miroslav Kalousek said. One option is imposing licenses on motor fuel sellers. They would also be obliged to pay a deposit to cover the tax. Hospodarske Noviny, page 1 C.BANKER ON BANKING UNION: Deputy Governor Mojmir Hampl said he could not imagine that a literate person could say that the Czech Republic should be part of the EU's planned banking union. He said it was key for the Czech Republic to participate in all negotiations and try and lower the potential risks stemming from "socialisation of debt" for countries that are not part of the euro zone. One of the biggest risks would he having to pay in to the common rescue funds, meaning an uncontrollable sharing of costs. A plan for an unlimited support within a banking group was also a big risk, meaning that daughter companies, Czech banks, would have to provided an unlimited support to their parent institutions. Lidove Noviny, page 10 GRIPEN LEASE TALKS TO CONTINUE: No conclusion has been reached in talks between Defense Minister Alexandr Vondra and his Swedish counterpart Karin Enstroem on further lease by the Czech Republic of the JAS 39 Gripen fighters manufactures by Swedish aerospace company Saab . Vondra said talks will continue. The paper said the Swedish side is offering a discount of 25 percent if Czechs lease the plans for another ten years. Pravo, page 2 Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For Instant Views of key economic data click on For summary of economic data and forecasts For diary of forthcoming Czech events For calendar of east European economic indicators TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United States and other Group of Seven countries see For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)