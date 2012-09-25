Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Sept 25

PRAGUE, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) ==========================ECONOMIC DATA======================== Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Czech data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts......... Updates on CEE currencies........................... ==========================TOP NEWS============================= BOOTLEG BOOZE SOURCE FOUND: Czech police have arrested two men suspected of distributing bootleg alcohol containing methanol that has killed 25 people this month and put dozens in hospital, some suffering blindness. Story: Related news: PRESIDENT UNDERMINES PM: Czech President Vaclav Klaus vetoed the government's pension reforms on Monday, the latest in a series of moves that undermine the prime minister and could bring his fragile coalition down. Story: Related news: CEE MARKETS: Central European currencies lost ground on Monday, driven down by a weaker euro and the possibility of rate cuts in the Czech Republic and Hungary this week to boost their ailing economies. Story: Related news: BULGARIA TO SELL STAKES IN CEZ DISTRIBUTION COMPANIES: Bulgaria will put up for sale its 33 percent stakes in two Bulgarian power distribution companies controlled by Czech power utility CEZ in November, after the financial regulator approved the sale documents. Story: Related news: CEE POWER: Czech power futures fell on Monday with the benchmark Cal '13 contract hitting a two-month low on worries of low future energy demand in an uncertain economy and expectations for a warm start to winter, traders said. Story: Related news: ==========================PRESS DIGEST========================== ALCOHOL SALES AND EXPORTS: The Finance Ministry is ready to allow alcohol producers to spread out in time tax deposits or delay some payments as a way of compensating them for the ban of hard liquor sales. Agriculture Minister Petr Bendl will propose to relax the ban on sales and exports of hard liquor. After meeting EU Commissioner John Dalli, Bendl said he had a feeling the European Commission would not object. Pravo, page 3 EX-CENTRAL BANKER ON MONETARY POLICY: Former Czech central bank Vice Governor Ludek Niedermayer said the only thing that would now help the Czech economy would be a sharp depreciation of the crown. A combination of a strengthening crown and an economic contraction is the last thing we should want, he said. Hospodarske Noviny, page 15 LABOUR COSTS: Czech labour costs are the third highest in central Europe after Austria and Slovenia, a study by Austrian consultancy TPA Horwath showed. Of the total labour cost, a Czech worker receives 57 percent on average, compared with 55 percent in Slovenia and 51 percent in Austria. Hospodarske Noviny, page 17 Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For Instant Views of key economic data click on For summary of economic data and forecasts For diary of forthcoming Czech events For calendar of east European economic indicators TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United States and other Group of Seven countries see For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)