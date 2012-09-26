FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Sept 26
#Industry, Materials and Utilities
September 26, 2012 / 6:16 AM / 5 years ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Sept 26

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

PRAGUE, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Wednesday. 
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) 
        
===========================EVENTS============================== 
    PRAGUE - The Czech cabinet to hold a session, to discussing
easing the ban on hard liquor sales
(www.vlada.cz/en/default.htm). News conference to follow. 
    Related news:  
==========================TOP NEWS============================= 
      
    CZECHS CAN LOSE UP TO EUR 1 BLN MAY IN EU FUNDS: The Czech
Republic could lose out on as much as 1 billion euros ($1.3
billion) in EU funds, its Development Ministry said, after
Brussels halted payments earlier this year due to worries over
poor supervision and abuse.
    Story: Related news: 
    
    PRESIDENT UNDERMINES PM: Czech President Vaclav Klaus vetoed
the government's pension reforms on Monday, the latest in a
series of moves that undermine the prime minister and could
bring his fragile coalition down.
    Story: Related news: 
        
    CEE MARKETS: The Hungarian forint was weaker but stable
against the euro after the central bank cut interest rates by a
quarter point on Tuesday to support a weak economy in a move
that matched market expectations but surprised analysts.
    Story: Related news: 
    
    CEE POWER: Czech and Slovak day ahead power gained on
Tuesday on forecasts for lower renewable generation in the
region while spot prices in Hungary outpaced those of its peers
after the grid operator reported two unplanned outages, traders
said.
    Story: Related news: 
 ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2012
 vs Euro        24.948     24.903    -0.18       2.34
 vs Dollar         19.39      19.208    -0.95       1.73
 Czech Equities    963.91     963.91      0.35       5.8
 U.S. Equities 13,457.55  13,558.92     -0.75      10.15
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
  
==========================PRESS DIGEST==========================
    PLANS FOR EASING ALCOHOL SALES BAN: The health ministry is
proposing to give businesses 60 days to acquire a certificate of
origin for their alcohol. They will have to destroy all the
liquor for which they will not be able to obtain the
certificate.
    Pravo, page 2 
    
    Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it 
vouch for their accuracy.
       
    News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

