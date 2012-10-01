Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Oct 1

PRAGUE, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) ==========================ECONOMIC DATA======================== Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for September due out at 0730 GMT. End-September budget balance data. Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Czech data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts......... Updates on CEE currencies........................... ==========================TOP NEWS============================= LOAN FACILITY: Telefonica Czech Republic has signed a four-year loan for 3 billion crowns ($153.16 million) for refinancing debt due in 2012 and other operations, the telecom company said on Monday. Story: Related news: PRESIDENT: A young man wielding a plastic gun fired pellets at Czech President Vaclav Klaus on Friday, hitting him on the arm but causing no injuries. Story: Related news: RATES: Czech interest rates have been cut to a new low in a bid to nudge consumers and businesses into spending and the central bank said it may intervene to weaken the crown to kickstart the economy. Story: Related news: CEE MARKETS: Czech crown weakened for a second day on Friday after the central bank cut rates to a record low close to zero and said it could consider weakening to currency if it saw a need for even looser policy. Story: Related news: CEE POWER: Czech next-working-day power prices rose on Friday on expectations of less wind output in thin bank holiday trading, traders said. Story: Related news: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2012 vs Euro 25.159 25.025 -0.54 1.51 vs Dollar 19.597 19.03 -2.98 0.68 Czech Equities 953.39 953.39 0.98 4.64 U.S. Equities 13,437.13 13,485.97 -0.36 9.98 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT ==========================PRESS DIGEST========================== ALCOHOL: The state is planning to compensate companies that have to destroy alcohol as part of measures after prohibition was eased with tax credits, Finance Minister Miroslav Kalousek said. E15, page 2 Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For Instant Views of key economic data click on For summary of economic data and forecasts For diary of forthcoming Czech events For calendar of east European economic indicators TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United States and other Group of Seven countries see For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)