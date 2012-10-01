FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Oct 1
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industry, Materials and Utilities
October 1, 2012 / 6:31 AM / in 5 years

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Oct 1

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

PRAGUE, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Monday. 
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) 
        
==========================ECONOMIC DATA========================
    Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for September due out at
0730 GMT.
    End-September budget balance data.
    Real-time economic data releases................... 
    Previous stories on Czech data............ 
    Overview of economic data and forecasts......... 
    Updates on CEE currencies........................... 

==========================TOP NEWS============================= 
      
    LOAN FACILITY: Telefonica Czech Republic has
signed a four-year loan for 3 billion crowns ($153.16 million)
for refinancing debt due in 2012 and other operations, the
telecom company said on Monday.
    Story: Related news: 
    
    PRESIDENT: A young man wielding a plastic gun fired pellets
at Czech President Vaclav Klaus on Friday, hitting him on the
arm but causing no injuries.
    Story: Related news: 
    
    RATES: Czech interest rates have been cut to a new low in a
bid to nudge consumers and businesses into spending and the
central bank said it may intervene to weaken the crown to
kickstart the economy. 
    Story: Related news: 

    CEE MARKETS: Czech crown weakened for a second day on Friday
after the central bank cut rates to a record low close to zero
and said it could consider weakening to currency if it saw a
need for even looser policy.  
    Story: Related news: 
    
    CEE POWER: Czech next-working-day power prices rose on
Friday on expectations of less wind output in thin bank holiday
trading, traders said. 
    Story: Related news: 
    
 ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2012
 vs Euro        25.159     25.025    -0.54       1.51
 vs Dollar         19.597     19.03     -2.98       0.68
 Czech Equities    953.39     953.39      0.98       4.64
 U.S. Equities 13,437.13  13,485.97     -0.36       9.98
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
        
==========================PRESS DIGEST==========================
    ALCOHOL: The state is planning to compensate companies that
have to destroy alcohol as part of measures after prohibition
was eased with tax credits, Finance Minister Miroslav Kalousek
said.
    E15, page 2
    
    Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it 
vouch for their accuracy.
       
 For Instant Views of key economic data click on 
 For summary of economic data and forecasts     
 For diary of forthcoming Czech events          
 For calendar of east European economic indicators  
 TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets                   
 TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch                  
 
 For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United 
 States and other Group of Seven countries see         
 
 For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: 
 Warsaw WIG20  Budapest BUX  Prague PX 
 
    News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.