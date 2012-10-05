FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Oct 5
Sections
Featured
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Trump’s ‘business-friendly’ gun plan will worsen global conflicts
Commentary
Trump’s ‘business-friendly’ gun plan will worsen global conflicts
Trump meets military, says 'calm before the storm'
Trump meets military, says 'calm before the storm'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industry, Materials and Utilities
October 5, 2012 / 6:26 AM / in 5 years

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Oct 5

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

PRAGUE, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Friday. 
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) 
        
==========================ECONOMIC DATA========================
    August retail sales data at 0700 GMT.
    September foreign exchange reserves data at 0800 GMT.
    Real-time economic data releases................... 
    Previous stories on Czech data............ 
    Overview of economic data and forecasts......... 
    Updates on CEE currencies........................... 

==========================EVENTS=============================== 
          
    PRAGUE - Minutes from the September 27 governing board
meeting at 0700 GMT.
    Related news: 
    
==========================TOP NEWS============================= 
       
    CARS: Czech new passenger car registrations fell by 6
percent year on year in the third quarter to 36,826 units as
demand in the recession-hit economy ebbed, the country's Car
Importers Association said on Thursday.
    Story: Related news: 
    
    ENERGY: Czech power firm Energo-Pro has boosted its stakes
in two Bulgarian power distribution units to over 84 percent
after Bulgaria auctioned most of its 33 percent holdings in
them, the company said on Thursday.
    Story: Related news: 
    
    BOND AUCTION: Results of top-up auction rounds.
    TABLEs:  
    
    CEE MARKETS: Central European assets were mixed late in the
session on Thursday with the Czech crown leading the region
supported by gains in the euro after the European Central Bank
stressed its commitment to buy the bonds of indebted euro zone
members.
    Story: Related news: 
    
    CEE POWER: Electricity for 2013 delivery surged on Thursday
on strong gains in gas, coal, carbon and oil markets while spot
prices in central Europe slumped due to forecasts for more
renewable generation and low weekend demand, traders said. 
    Story: Related news: 
    
 ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2012
 vs Euro        24.921     24.93     0.04       2.44
 vs Dollar         19.159     19.149   -0.05       2.9
 Czech Equities    968.55     968.55     0.5        6.31
 U.S. Equities 13,575.36  13,494.61     0.6       11.11
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT

==========================PRESS DIGEST==========================
    INVESTMENT: Penta investment group reportedly paid 1.5
billion crowns for a 75 percent stake in German engineering firm
Gehring Technologies Holding.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 17

    GOVT: A deputy official in the second largest ruling party
TOP09 said there was a high likelihood the government would not
survive a tax vote connected to a confidence motion at the end
of the month.
    Pravo, page 1
    
    Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it 
vouch for their accuracy.
       
 For Instant Views of key economic data click on 
 For summary of economic data and forecasts     
 For diary of forthcoming Czech events          
 For calendar of east European economic indicators  
 TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets                   
 TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch                  
 
 For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United 
 States and other Group of Seven countries see         
 
 For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: 
 Warsaw WIG20  Budapest BUX  Prague PX 
 
    News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com
($1 = 19.5872 Czech crowns)

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.