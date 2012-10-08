FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Oct 8
October 8, 2012 / 6:26 AM / in 5 years

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Oct 8

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

PRAGUE, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Monday. 
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) 
        
==========================ECONOMIC DATA========================
    August foreign trade data at 0700 GMT. 
    August industrial and construction data at 0700 GMT. 
    September unemployment data at 0700 GMT.
==========================EVENTS=============================== 
          
    PRAGUE - Finance Ministry to publish detailed calendar for
the issuance of domestic state bonds in November of 2012.
==========================TOP NEWS============================= 
       
    AREVA EXCLUDED FROM TEMELIN TENDER: Czech power group CEZ
 threw out Areva's bid for a
multibillion-dollar contract to expand the Temelin nuclear power
plant, leaving U.S. and Russian firms to contest the country's
biggest-ever energy deal.  
    4G NETWORK AUCTION: The Czech Telecommunication Office has
accepted all four bids it received for a planned sale of
frequencies for fourth-generation mobile telephone networks,
including one from a possible new market player, it said.
    BOARD SPLIT OVER RATE CUTS, INTERVENTIONS: The Czech central
bank (CNB) board is divided over whether further monetary easing
is needed to prop up the recession-hit economy, minutes from the
bank's Sept. 27 meeting showed.
    CEE MARKETS: Hungary's forint jumped 1 percent and its bonds
gained on Friday on renewed hopes that the country may be moving
closer to a deal with the IMF, whilecRomania's leu fell as
markets tried to test its central bank'scwillingness to prop up
the unit.
    CEE POWER: Czech power for the next working day rose on
Friday fuelled by expectations for a decline in temperature,
while the contract for next-year deliveries followed, rising for
the second day in a row, traders said. 
 ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2012
 vs Euro        24.835     24.856     0.08       2.78
 vs Dollar         19.143     19.024    -0.63       2.98
 Czech Equities    985.73     985.73      1.77       8.19
 U.S. Equities 13,610.15  13,575.36      0.26      11.4
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
==========================PRESS DIGEST==========================
    NUCLEAR TENDER: Russia's Rosatom said it was ready to
consider a possibility of partnership with Areva for
the Temelin project after the French company was excluded from a
tender to enlarge the Czech nuclear power station and said it
would appeal the decision. Rosatom is part of a consortium which
is also bidding to enlarge Temelin. 
    E15, page 1
    
    GOVERNMENT CRISIS: Prime Minister Petr Necas said he was
certain he can find an agreement with the six rebellious
deputies who refuse to support a consolidation package in the
parliament if they really fight for policy matters. 
    If their interest is a power reshuffle or removing Necas
from the position of a chairman of the Civic Democrats then
there will probably be no agreement, he said.
    Mlada Fronta Dnes, page 4A
    
    Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it 
vouch for their accuracy.
       
    News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com
($1 = 19.5872 Czech crowns)

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

