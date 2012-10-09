FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Oct 9
#Heavy Electrical Equipment
October 9, 2012 / 6:30 AM / in 5 years

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Oct 9

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

PRAGUE, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Tuesday. 
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) 
        
==========================ECONOMIC DATA========================
    September inflation data at 0700 GMT.
    Real-time economic data releases................... 
    Previous stories on Czech data............ 
    Overview of economic data and forecasts......... 
    Updates on CEE currencies........................... 
==========================TOP NEWS=============================
    ANOTHER CORRUPTION SCANDAL: The Czech republic's
long-running corruption scandal among high officials boiled up
again on Monday when Czech police brought charges against a
close associate of a former prime minister over a deal to buy
armoured personnel carriers.
    Story: Related news: 
             
    KBC EYES PROFIT BOOST FROM LEANER STRUCTURE:  Belgian
banking group KBC said on Monday that concentrating on
core markets of Belgium and eastern Europe should increase its
profitability after it has weaned itself off most state aid.
    Story: Related news: 
    
    NO BOND AUCTIONS IN DEC: The Czech Finance Ministry said on
Monday was not planning any auctions of domestic medium or
long-term bonds in December following heavier-than-expected
borrowing in the preceding months. 
    Story: Related news: 
    *For Nov calendar: 
    
    CEZ SAYS NO NEED TO ALTER SETTLEMENT WITH EU: Czech
electricity producer CEZ said on Monday a
market-test procedure to evaluate its settlement offer to end an
EU investigation showed no need for material changes in the
plan. 
    Story: Related news: 
    
    OUTPUT SHRINKS IN AUGUST: Czech industrial output fell in
August and unemployment ticked higher in September, data showed
on Monday, raising fears of a fourth straight quarter of
contraction and indicating government austerity measures are
deepening the economic downturn.
    Story: Related news:  
    
    CEE MARKETS: Emerging European currencies trimmed 
some of the morning's losses on Monday, as investors showed
willingness to take on risk, but stayed under pressure before a
euro zone ministerial meeting where a potential bailout of Spain
may be debated.  
    Story: Related news: 
    
    CEE POWER: Czech Cal '13 baseload fell on Monday on lower
coal and oil while central European day ahead prices traded
above Germany due to soaring peak prices in neighbouring
Slovakia and Hungary as cross border capacity was limited in
some hours, traders said.
    Story: Related news: 
 ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2012
 vs Euro        24.899     24.922     0.09      2.53
 vs Dollar         19.165     19.219     0.28      2.87
 Czech Equities    985.53      985.53    -0.02      8.17
 U.S. Equities 13,583.65   13,610.15    -0.19     11.18
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT

==========================PRESS DIGEST==========================
    BACKUP BUDGET: Finance Minister Miroslav Kalousek said he
had an alternative version of the 2013 budget ready for the
event that the government collapses as a group of rebellious
deputies is refusing to back a consolidation package. He refused
to give details of the budget. He only said: "It would be a
budget of needless blood and tears."
    He also said that no one in the world can force him to
submit a budget with a deficit that is higher than 3 percent of
gross domestic product (GDP).
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 1
    
    NWR: Future chief executive of OKD said the coal
miner will continue to reduce production and output next year
will drop from an expected 11 million tonnes this year.
    He also said a decision will be made by the end of this year
whether to launch mining at the Debiensko site in Poland.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 16
    
    POSSIBLE DETMAROVICE POWER PLANT SALE: CEZ said
it received four bids for its hard coal-burning Detmarovice
power plant that it may sell as part of a settlement with the
European Commission. 
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 17 

    Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it 
vouch for their accuracy.
       
 For Instant Views of key economic data click on 
 For summary of economic data and forecasts     
 For diary of forthcoming Czech events          
 For calendar of east European economic indicators  
 TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets                   
 TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch                  
 
 For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United 
 States and other Group of Seven countries see         
 
 For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: 
 Warsaw WIG20  Budapest BUX  Prague PX 
 
    News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com
($1 = 19.5872 Czech crowns)

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
