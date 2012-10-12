FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Oct 12
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Puerto Rico
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
#Industry, Materials and Utilities
October 12, 2012 / 6:21 AM / 5 years ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Oct 12

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

PRAGUE, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Friday. 
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) 
        
==========================ECONOMIC DATA========================
    September grain harvest estimate at 0700 GMT.
    Real-time economic data releases................... 
    Previous stories on Czech data............ 
    Overview of economic data and forecasts......... 
    Updates on CEE currencies........................... 
    
==========================TOP NEWS=============================
    DRUZHBA: European refiners linked to the Druzhba pipeline
risk being starved of Russian oil as producers explore new
export routes, an executive at Gazprom's trading arm said on
Thursday. 
    Story: Related news: 

    C.BANK'S SINGER: The Czech central bank is ready to
intervene to weaken the crown currency if it feels there is a
risk of long-term deflation pressures, Governor Miroslav Singer
was quoted as saying on Monday.
    Story: Related news: 
    
    CARBON: The Czech Republic sold 1 million spot EU carbon
permits for 7.59 euros each on Thursday, auction hosts the
European Energy Exchange said. 
    Story: Related news: 
    
    CEE MARKETS: Polish 5-year bonds hit record lows on Thursday
on expectations the country's central bank will soon cut
borrowing costs, while the Czech crown recouped early losses
tracking a stronger euro. 
    Story: Related news: 
    
    CEE POWER: Central European day ahead power fell on Thursday
due to low demand heading into the weekend and forecasts for
rising renewable supply in the region, traders said. 
    Story: Related news: 

 ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2012
 vs Euro        24.877     24.887    0.04       2.61
 vs Dollar         19.237     19.22    -0.09       2.51
 Czech Equities    985.69     985.69     0.21       8.19
 U.S. Equities 13,326.39  13,344.97    -0.14       9.08
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
     
==========================PRESS DIGEST==========================
    CEZ: The European Commission should rule on a CEZ
 plan to sell a 800 MW plant to meet regulator
demands at the end of November or beginning of December, CEZ
chief Daniel Benes said.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 18
    
    STEEL: Evraz Vitkovice Steel temporarily stopped production
at the start of October, and around  80 percent of the workforce
has been sent home with 80 percent of its pay.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 19

    Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it 
vouch for their accuracy.
       
 For Instant Views of key economic data click on 
 For summary of economic data and forecasts     
 For diary of forthcoming Czech events          
 For calendar of east European economic indicators  
 TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets                   
 TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch                  
 
 For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United 
 States and other Group of Seven countries see         
 
 For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: 
 Warsaw WIG20  Budapest BUX  Prague PX 
 
    News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com
($1 = 19.5872 Czech crowns)

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
