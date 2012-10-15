FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Oct 15
October 15, 2012 / 6:51 AM / in 5 years

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Oct 15

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

PRAGUE, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Monday. 
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) 
        
==========================ECONOMIC DATA========================
    September producer prices due out at 0700 GMT.
    August current account figures due out at 0800 GMT.
    Real-time economic data releases................... 
    Previous stories on Czech data............ 
    Overview of economic data and forecasts......... 
    Updates on CEE currencies........................... 
    
==========================TOP NEWS=============================
    
    PM UNDER PRESSURE AFTER ELECTION LOSS: The Czech Republic's
ruling Civic Democratic Party suffered a drubbing in regional
and upper house elections as voters punished the government for
spending cuts and sleaze scandals, putting more pressures on
embattled PM Petr Necas.
     Story: Related news: 
    
    COAL PRICES DROP: Czech coal miner NWR  
said on Monday that coking coal prices agreed for the fourth
quarter dropped by 20 percent from the previous three months to
102 euros per tonne.
    Story: Related news: 
    
    JETS TO IRAQ: Iraq agreed to buy 28 mostly new L-159
sub-sonic light combat jets for about $1 billion, the first
foreign sale of the Czech-made planes.
    Story: 
    
    EVRAZ HALTS STEEL: Evraz temporarily halted steel
production at its Czech plant due to low demand.
    Story: 
    
    CEE MARKETS: The zloty eased ahead of a confidence vote on
Friday, while the forint rose after Prime Minister Viktor Orban
said the government was close to an agreement with the IMF on a
safety net.
    Story:  Related news: 
    
    CEE POWER: Czech power prices for Monday rose on forecasts
of low temperatures as well as wind and solar output.
    Story: Related news: 
    
---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2012
 vs Euro        24.967     25.012     0.18      2.26
 vs Dollar         19.333     19.285    -0.25      2.02
 Czech Equities    985.94     985.94      0.03      8.21
 U.S. Equities 13,328.85  13,326.39      0.02      9.1
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
     
==========================PRESS DIGEST==========================
    OPPOSITION CALLS FOR EARLY ELECTION: The Social Democrats
called on Prime Minister Petr Necas to resign after his party
won only 12 percent in regional elections on the weekend. 
    Pravo, page 2
    
    Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it 
vouch for their accuracy.
       
 For Instant Views of key economic data click on 
 For summary of economic data and forecasts     
 For diary of forthcoming Czech events          
 For calendar of east European economic indicators  
 TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets                   
 TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch                  
 
 For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United 
 States and other Group of Seven countries see         
 
 For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: 
 Warsaw WIG20  Budapest BUX  Prague PX 
 
    News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com
($1 = 19.5872 Czech crowns)

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
