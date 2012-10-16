Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Oct 16

PRAGUE, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) ==========================ECONOMIC DATA======================== Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Czech data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts......... Updates on CEE currencies........................... ==========================TOP NEWS============================= PRAGUE - Representatives of the cabinet, employers and labour unions to hold a meeting. News briefing at 1600 GMT. Related news: ============================EVENTS============================= FITCH RATES EP ENERGY: EP Energy has been rated BB+ by Fitch Ratings ahead of planned borrowing by the privately-held Czech energy firm for acquisitions. Story: Related news: PRAGUE PLANS EUROBOND: The city of Prague is planning to raise 200 million euros worth of 10-year financing on the eurobond market in early 2013, the city said. Story: Related news: C/A GAP ABOVE FCAST: The Czech current account showed a 26.59 billion crown ($1.38 billion) deficit in August, deeper than analysts' expectations of a 20.6 billion gap, the central bank (CNB) said. Story: Related news: *For TABLE: PPI FLAT M/M: Czech September factory gate prices (PPI) were unchanged month on month while markets expected a 0.1 percent increase. Year on year, producer price inflation was 1.7 percent, below the 2 percent median forecast in a Reuters poll. Story: Related news: CEE MARKETS: Hungary's forint hit a seven-week high against the euro on Monday, as market hopes rose for a credit deal with the IMF, while the Polish zloty shrugged off inflation data highlighting the case for a rate cut. Story: Related news: CEE POWER: The Czech Cal '13 contract hit a fresh record low on Monday due to plunging coal, forecasts for a warmer-than-expected winter and low spot prices, traders said. Story: Related news: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2012 vs Euro 24.898 24.899 0 2.53 vs Dollar 19.159 19.183 0.13 2.9 Czech Equities 986.85 986.85 0.09 8.31 U.S. Equities 13,424.23 13,328.85 0.72 9.88 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT ==========================PRESS DIGEST========================== PM'S TAX COMPROMISE TO WARD OFF GOVT COLLAPSE: Prime Minister Petr Necas proposed to soften the planned increase in the value added tax (VAT) rates as a way to appease the six rebellious deputies who had voted against the raise, prompting Necas to stake his cabinet future on parliamentary approval of the tax hikes. Necas proposed late on Monday to increase the lower VAT rate to 15 percent from 14 percent, as originally planned, but keep the upper rate unchanged at 20 percent, rather than raising it to 21 percent as planned. The increased rate would apply for only one year and so would the planned 7 percent "solidarity tax" for those earning more than 100,000 crowns ($5,200)per month. Necas said it was a proposal of a compromise that was "negotiable" both within his Civic Democratic party (ODS) and the three-party coalition. A daily Pravo source said the compromise caused such a heated debate at the ODS leadership last night where Necas proposed it, that no vote was taken. Hospodarske Noviny, page 1; Pravo, page 1 SAZKA: Financial Group KKCG will gain a full ownership of gaming company Sazka, after it agreed to buy a 50 percent stake in the lottery company from financial group PPF. No price was disclosed but media estimate the half-interest to be worth more than 4 billion crowns. Hospodarske Noviny, page 15 Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For Instant Views of key economic data click on For summary of economic data and forecasts For diary of forthcoming Czech events For calendar of east European economic indicators TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United States and other Group of Seven countries see For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com ($1 = 19.5872 Czech crowns) ($1 = 19.2664 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)