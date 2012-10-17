FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Oct 17
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Rates RSS
October 17, 2012 / 6:31 AM / in 5 years

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Oct 17

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

PRAGUE, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Wednesday. 
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) 
        
==========================ECONOMIC DATA========================
    Real-time economic data releases................... 
    Previous stories on Czech data............ 
    Overview of economic data and forecasts......... 
    Updates on CEE currencies........................... 
===========================EVENTS============================== 
   
    PRAGUE - The Czech cabinet to hold a session, to debate
subsidising renewable energy resources
(www.vlada.cz/en/default.htm).  News conference to follow. 
    Related news: 
    
    PRAGUE - First round of VAR/17 government bond
auction. 
    Related news: 
    
    PRAGUE - First round of 3.85%/21 government
bond auction. 
    Related news: 

==========================TOP NEWS============================= 
    GRID PROBLEMS ON GERMAN BOARDER:  The Czech Republic's
Ministry of Industry and Trade wants the country's grid operator
to be able to shut down its system along the German border to
protect against power surges from its neighbour's wind farms.
    Story: Related news: 
    
    EU FUNDS: The European Union will not reimburse up to 500
million euros ($647 million) spent on development projects in
the Czech Republic, it said on Tuesday, putting a dent in the
country's budget this year, 
    Story: Related news: 
    
    CARMAKERS IN EAST EUROPE: With Europe's car market tumbling,
it would surprise few that Volkswagen's sprawling
factory on the outskirts of the Slovak capital won't be raising
production.
    Story: Related news: 
    
    POISONOUS BOOZE: Czech food inspectors seized 7,600 bottles
of highly poisonous liquor that could have killed thousands of
people, the country's food safety authority said.
    Story: Related news: 
    
    CEE MARKETS: Hungary's forint hit a seven-week high against
the euro on Tuesday and bond yields rallied on growing hopes the
country will ink an aid deal with the International Monetary
Fund. 
    Story:  Related news: 
    
    CEE POWER: The Czech Cal '13 contract rose with coal and
carbon on Tuesday from an all-time low while forecasts for a
sharp fall in wind generation in the region sent central
European day-ahead prices higher, traders said.
    Story: Related news: 
 ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2012
 vs Euro        24.757     24.847     0.36      3.08
 vs Dollar         18.914     19.068     0.81      4.15
 Czech Equities    994.66     994.66      0.79      9.17
 U.S. Equities 13,551.78  13,424.23      0.95     10.92
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT

==========================PRESS DIGEST==========================
    GOVT CRISIS: The ruling Civic Democrats' (ODS) six
rebellious deputies who refuse to back a consolidation package
including a value added tax (VAT) increase said Prime Minister
Petr Necas's compromise proposal to increase only the lower VAT
rate by 1 percentage point and leave the upper rate unchanged
was not good enough.
    Their leader Petr Tluchor said it was insufficient as a
response to the "historical debacle" in the regional election
over the weekend. He said ODS must change otherwise it will end.
    Mlada Fronta Dnes, page 1
    
    MORTGAGE RATES AT RECORD LOWS: The average interest rate on
mortgage loans fell to 3.46 percent in September, the lowest on
records.
    www.ctk.cz
    
    HEALTHCARE SYSTEM IN DEFICIT: Health minister Leos Heger is
considering raising mandatory health insurance payments for both
employees and self-employed to scrap a deficit in the system. A
100 crown per month increase for the self employed would mean an
extra revenue of 650 million crowns while a 0.5-point raise in
the tax for employees would raise an extra 5 billion crowns.
    Another sources of revenue would be an increase in
regulatory fees, Heger proposed.
    The healthcare system showed an overall deficit of 5.1
billion crowns last year, spending reached 225.5 billion.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 2
      
    Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it 
vouch for their accuracy.
       
 For Instant Views of key economic data click on 
 For summary of economic data and forecasts     
 For diary of forthcoming Czech events          
 For calendar of east European economic indicators  
 TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets                   
 TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch                  
 
 For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United 
 States and other Group of Seven countries see         
 
 For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: 
 Warsaw WIG20  Budapest BUX  Prague PX 
 
    News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com
($1 = 19.5872 Czech crowns)

($1 = 19.2664 Czech crowns)

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.