Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Oct 17

PRAGUE, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) ==========================ECONOMIC DATA======================== Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Czech data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts......... Updates on CEE currencies........................... ===========================EVENTS============================== PRAGUE - The Czech cabinet to hold a session, to debate subsidising renewable energy resources (www.vlada.cz/en/default.htm). News conference to follow. Related news: PRAGUE - First round of VAR/17 government bond auction. Related news: PRAGUE - First round of 3.85%/21 government bond auction. Related news: ==========================TOP NEWS============================= GRID PROBLEMS ON GERMAN BOARDER: The Czech Republic's Ministry of Industry and Trade wants the country's grid operator to be able to shut down its system along the German border to protect against power surges from its neighbour's wind farms. Story: Related news: EU FUNDS: The European Union will not reimburse up to 500 million euros ($647 million) spent on development projects in the Czech Republic, it said on Tuesday, putting a dent in the country's budget this year, Story: Related news: CARMAKERS IN EAST EUROPE: With Europe's car market tumbling, it would surprise few that Volkswagen's sprawling factory on the outskirts of the Slovak capital won't be raising production. Story: Related news: POISONOUS BOOZE: Czech food inspectors seized 7,600 bottles of highly poisonous liquor that could have killed thousands of people, the country's food safety authority said. Story: Related news: CEE MARKETS: Hungary's forint hit a seven-week high against the euro on Tuesday and bond yields rallied on growing hopes the country will ink an aid deal with the International Monetary Fund. Story: Related news: CEE POWER: The Czech Cal '13 contract rose with coal and carbon on Tuesday from an all-time low while forecasts for a sharp fall in wind generation in the region sent central European day-ahead prices higher, traders said. Story: Related news: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2012 vs Euro 24.757 24.847 0.36 3.08 vs Dollar 18.914 19.068 0.81 4.15 Czech Equities 994.66 994.66 0.79 9.17 U.S. Equities 13,551.78 13,424.23 0.95 10.92 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT ==========================PRESS DIGEST========================== GOVT CRISIS: The ruling Civic Democrats' (ODS) six rebellious deputies who refuse to back a consolidation package including a value added tax (VAT) increase said Prime Minister Petr Necas's compromise proposal to increase only the lower VAT rate by 1 percentage point and leave the upper rate unchanged was not good enough. Their leader Petr Tluchor said it was insufficient as a response to the "historical debacle" in the regional election over the weekend. He said ODS must change otherwise it will end. Mlada Fronta Dnes, page 1 MORTGAGE RATES AT RECORD LOWS: The average interest rate on mortgage loans fell to 3.46 percent in September, the lowest on records. www.ctk.cz HEALTHCARE SYSTEM IN DEFICIT: Health minister Leos Heger is considering raising mandatory health insurance payments for both employees and self-employed to scrap a deficit in the system. A 100 crown per month increase for the self employed would mean an extra revenue of 650 million crowns while a 0.5-point raise in the tax for employees would raise an extra 5 billion crowns. Another sources of revenue would be an increase in regulatory fees, Heger proposed. The healthcare system showed an overall deficit of 5.1 billion crowns last year, spending reached 225.5 billion. Hospodarske Noviny, page 2 Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For Instant Views of key economic data click on For summary of economic data and forecasts For diary of forthcoming Czech events For calendar of east European economic indicators TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United States and other Group of Seven countries see For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com ($1 = 19.5872 Czech crowns) ($1 = 19.2664 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)