Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Oct 19
October 19, 2012 / 6:36 AM / 5 years ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Oct 19

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

PRAGUE, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Friday. 
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) 
        
==========================ECONOMIC DATA========================
    Real-time economic data releases................... 
    Previous stories on Czech data............ 
    Overview of economic data and forecasts......... 
    Updates on CEE currencies........................... 
=========================MORNING NEWS==========================
    UNIPETROL EXPECTS Q3 OP. PROFIT: Czech downstream oil group
Unipetrol said it expected an operating profit of a
couple of hundred million crowns for the third quarter, after a
second-quarter loss.
    Story: Related news: 
==========================TOP NEWS=============================
    BULGARIA SELLING STAKE IN CEZ'S POWER DISTRIBUTORS: The
Bulgarian government will start the sale of 33 percent stakes in
two domestic power distribution companies controlled by Czech
power utility CEZ on Oct. 29, the privatisation
agency said.
    Story: Related news:   
    
    DELEVERAGING FEARS OVERDONE: Worries about a chaotic
withdrawal of assets by cash-strapped western European banks
from central and eastern Europe appear so far to have been
overdone.
    Story: Related news: 
    
    TOP UP BOND AUCTION: The Czech Finance Ministry sold 130.34
million crowns ($6.91 million)worth of 3.85/21 government bonds
 in the second, non-competitive round of an auction.
    Table: Related news: 
    Table on variable paper: 
    
    CEE MARKETS: Hungary saw strong demand at a debt tender on
Thursday, with yields plunging to multi-year lows as
yield-hungry investors stepped up bets on further central bank
rate cuts after the government announced new tax hikes that
could weigh on growth. 
    Story:  Related news: 
    
    CEE POWER: Central European day ahead powervfell slightly on
Thursday, pulled down by output from renewables and expectations
for higher temperatures, traders said.
    Story: Related news: 
---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2012
 vs Euro        24.739     24.733    -0.02       3.16
 vs Dollar         18.865     18.84     -0.13       4.39
 Czech Equities    995.45     995.45      0.08       9.26
 U.S. Equities 13,557  13,551.78         0.04      10.96
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT

==========================PRESS DIGEST==========================
    GOVT REBEL: TAX PACKAGE IS DEAD: Petr Tluchor, the leader of
six government deputies who voted down a consolidation package
needed to put together the 2013 budget and continue to oppose
tax hikes that are part of it, said the package was dead. He
said only one option was acceptable for him and the other
rebels, which is that there will be no increase in the value
added tax (VAT), no new 7 percent tax rate for high earners, and
no increase and flat tax deductions for the self-employed.
    Pravo, page 2
    
    AREVA APPEAL: Areva will appeal CEZ's 
decision to exclude it from the tender to enlarge its nuclear
power station in Temelin during the 15-day period which ends on
Friday.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 19
    
    CZECH TYCOON BUYS STAKE IN ORCO: Czech real-estate mogul
Radovan Vitek has gained a roughly 21 percent stake in developer
Orco Property Group as his companies Crestline Venture
and Gamala bought the developer's shares in the past several
weeks, the paper said, citing an unnamed source.
    The sources also said that Vitek was aiming to get an even
bigger stake in the developer, which underwent debt
restructuring two years ago.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 15

    Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it 
vouch for their accuracy.
       
 For Instant Views of key economic data click on 
 For summary of economic data and forecasts     
 For diary of forthcoming Czech events          
 For calendar of east European economic indicators  
 TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets                   
 TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch                  
 
 For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United 
 States and other Group of Seven countries see         
 
 For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: 
 Warsaw WIG20  Budapest BUX  Prague PX 
 
    News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
