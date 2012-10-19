Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Oct 19

PRAGUE, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) ==========================ECONOMIC DATA======================== Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Czech data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts......... Updates on CEE currencies........................... =========================MORNING NEWS========================== UNIPETROL EXPECTS Q3 OP. PROFIT: Czech downstream oil group Unipetrol said it expected an operating profit of a couple of hundred million crowns for the third quarter, after a second-quarter loss. Story: Related news: ==========================TOP NEWS============================= BULGARIA SELLING STAKE IN CEZ'S POWER DISTRIBUTORS: The Bulgarian government will start the sale of 33 percent stakes in two domestic power distribution companies controlled by Czech power utility CEZ on Oct. 29, the privatisation agency said. Story: Related news: DELEVERAGING FEARS OVERDONE: Worries about a chaotic withdrawal of assets by cash-strapped western European banks from central and eastern Europe appear so far to have been overdone. Story: Related news: TOP UP BOND AUCTION: The Czech Finance Ministry sold 130.34 million crowns ($6.91 million)worth of 3.85/21 government bonds in the second, non-competitive round of an auction. Table: Related news: Table on variable paper: CEE MARKETS: Hungary saw strong demand at a debt tender on Thursday, with yields plunging to multi-year lows as yield-hungry investors stepped up bets on further central bank rate cuts after the government announced new tax hikes that could weigh on growth. Story: Related news: CEE POWER: Central European day ahead powervfell slightly on Thursday, pulled down by output from renewables and expectations for higher temperatures, traders said. Story: Related news: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2012 vs Euro 24.739 24.733 -0.02 3.16 vs Dollar 18.865 18.84 -0.13 4.39 Czech Equities 995.45 995.45 0.08 9.26 U.S. Equities 13,557 13,551.78 0.04 10.96 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT ==========================PRESS DIGEST========================== GOVT REBEL: TAX PACKAGE IS DEAD: Petr Tluchor, the leader of six government deputies who voted down a consolidation package needed to put together the 2013 budget and continue to oppose tax hikes that are part of it, said the package was dead. He said only one option was acceptable for him and the other rebels, which is that there will be no increase in the value added tax (VAT), no new 7 percent tax rate for high earners, and no increase and flat tax deductions for the self-employed. Pravo, page 2 AREVA APPEAL: Areva will appeal CEZ's decision to exclude it from the tender to enlarge its nuclear power station in Temelin during the 15-day period which ends on Friday. Hospodarske Noviny, page 19 CZECH TYCOON BUYS STAKE IN ORCO: Czech real-estate mogul Radovan Vitek has gained a roughly 21 percent stake in developer Orco Property Group as his companies Crestline Venture and Gamala bought the developer's shares in the past several weeks, the paper said, citing an unnamed source. The sources also said that Vitek was aiming to get an even bigger stake in the developer, which underwent debt restructuring two years ago. Hospodarske Noviny, page 15 Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For Instant Views of key economic data click on For summary of economic data and forecasts For diary of forthcoming Czech events For calendar of east European economic indicators TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United States and other Group of Seven countries see For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)