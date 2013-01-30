FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Jan 30
#Credit RSS
January 30, 2013 / 7:30 AM / 5 years ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Jan 30

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

PRAGUE, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Wednesday. 
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours) 
        
==========================ECONOMIC DATA========================.
    Real-time economic data releases................... 
    Previous stories on Czech data............ 
    Overview of economic data and forecasts......... 
    Updates on CEE currencies...........................  
                                
============================EVENTS=============================
    PRAGUE - The Czech cabinet to hold a session
(www.vlada.cz/en/default.htm).News conference to follow.
    Related news: 
    
    PRAGUE - Seminar "EU Tax" with Czech central bank (CNB)
Vice-Governor Mojmir Hampl (0930).
    Related news: 
  
===========================TOP NEWS============================ 
                                                                
                  
    COALITION RIFT: The Czech government should drop the
resistance it put up along with Britain to joining the EU's
budget discipline pact, a junior party in the ruling coalition
said.
    story: Related news: 
    
    S&P AFFIRMS CEZ: Standard & Poor's rating agency affirmed
its 'A-' rating for Czech electricity company CEZ,
with a stable outlook, it said on Tuesday. 
    Story: Related news: 
    
    TPCA CAR PRODUCTION FELL: Production at TPCA, the Czech car
assembly plant jointly owned by Toyota Motor Corp and
PSA Peugeot Citroen, fell by a fifth to 215,000
vehicles in 2012 due to weak European demand, a spokesman said.
    Story: Related news: 

    CEE MARKETS: Hungary's forint gained half a percent on
Tuesday, recovering from an eight-month low and outperforming
other currencies in the region despite investor concern about
the country's unorthodox economic policies. 
    Story: Related news: 

    CEE POWER: Central European day-ahead power prices tumbled
on Tuesday to levels normally seen on weekends and holidays due
to strong wind generation and forecasts for unseasonably warm
weather, traders said.  
    Story: Related news: 
 ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2012
 vs Euro        25.634     25.609    -0.1       -2.34
 vs Dollar         18.974     18.978     0.02       0.06
 Czech Equities  1,019.97   1,019.97      0.73      -1.8
 U.S. Equities 13,954.42  13,881.93      0.52       6.49
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT

========================PRESS DIGEST==========================
    GOVT VS NEW PRESIDENT: Prime Minister Petr Necas said he
expected lambasting of his cabinet by President-elect Milos
Zeman will continue. He said Zeman was a leftist politician and
criticism of Necas' centre-right cabinet was not surprising.
    Mlada Fronta Dnes, page 2A
    
    THE TEMELIN TENDER: Danny Roderick, Chief Executive of
Westinghouse, which is bidding to enlarge CEZ 
nuclear power plant Temelin in a multi-billion dollar tender,
said that if the debate about Temelin should be a question of
political East and West, there will never be a fair tender.
    Asked what he thought of the victory in the presidential
election of leftist Milos Zeman, seen as oriented towards the
East, he said there was a lot of rumour and speculation going on
and for him what was important was the official stance. 
    He said he visits the Czech Republic almost every month now
to build relationships with sub-suppliers. Westinghouse would
count on employing 1 percent of the Czech Republic's overall
steel-making capacity.
    Mlada Fronta Dnes, page 8A

    Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it 
vouch for their accuracy.
       
 For Instant Views of key economic data click on 
 For summary of economic data and forecasts     
 For diary of forthcoming Czech events          
 For calendar of east European economic indicators  
 TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets                   
 TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch                  
 
 For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United 
 States and other Group of Seven countries see         
 
 For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: 
 Warsaw WIG20  Budapest BUX  Prague PX 
 
    News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com
($1 = 18.9881 Czech crowns)

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
