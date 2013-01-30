Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Jan 30

PRAGUE, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours) ==========================ECONOMIC DATA========================. Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Czech data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts......... Updates on CEE currencies........................... ============================EVENTS============================= PRAGUE - The Czech cabinet to hold a session (www.vlada.cz/en/default.htm).News conference to follow. Related news: PRAGUE - Seminar "EU Tax" with Czech central bank (CNB) Vice-Governor Mojmir Hampl (0930). Related news: ===========================TOP NEWS============================ COALITION RIFT: The Czech government should drop the resistance it put up along with Britain to joining the EU's budget discipline pact, a junior party in the ruling coalition said. story: Related news: S&P AFFIRMS CEZ: Standard & Poor's rating agency affirmed its 'A-' rating for Czech electricity company CEZ, with a stable outlook, it said on Tuesday. Story: Related news: TPCA CAR PRODUCTION FELL: Production at TPCA, the Czech car assembly plant jointly owned by Toyota Motor Corp and PSA Peugeot Citroen, fell by a fifth to 215,000 vehicles in 2012 due to weak European demand, a spokesman said. Story: Related news: CEE MARKETS: Hungary's forint gained half a percent on Tuesday, recovering from an eight-month low and outperforming other currencies in the region despite investor concern about the country's unorthodox economic policies. Story: Related news: CEE POWER: Central European day-ahead power prices tumbled on Tuesday to levels normally seen on weekends and holidays due to strong wind generation and forecasts for unseasonably warm weather, traders said. Story: Related news: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2012 vs Euro 25.634 25.609 -0.1 -2.34 vs Dollar 18.974 18.978 0.02 0.06 Czech Equities 1,019.97 1,019.97 0.73 -1.8 U.S. Equities 13,954.42 13,881.93 0.52 6.49 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT ========================PRESS DIGEST========================== GOVT VS NEW PRESIDENT: Prime Minister Petr Necas said he expected lambasting of his cabinet by President-elect Milos Zeman will continue. He said Zeman was a leftist politician and criticism of Necas' centre-right cabinet was not surprising. Mlada Fronta Dnes, page 2A THE TEMELIN TENDER: Danny Roderick, Chief Executive of Westinghouse, which is bidding to enlarge CEZ nuclear power plant Temelin in a multi-billion dollar tender, said that if the debate about Temelin should be a question of political East and West, there will never be a fair tender. Asked what he thought of the victory in the presidential election of leftist Milos Zeman, seen as oriented towards the East, he said there was a lot of rumour and speculation going on and for him what was important was the official stance. He said he visits the Czech Republic almost every month now to build relationships with sub-suppliers. Westinghouse would count on employing 1 percent of the Czech Republic's overall steel-making capacity. Mlada Fronta Dnes, page 8A Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For Instant Views of key economic data click on For summary of economic data and forecasts For diary of forthcoming Czech events For calendar of east European economic indicators TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United States and other Group of Seven countries see For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com ($1 = 18.9881 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)