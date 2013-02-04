FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Feb 4
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
February 4, 2013 / 7:16 AM / in 5 years

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Feb 4

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

PRAGUE, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Monday. 
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours) 
        
==========================ECONOMIC DATA========================
    Real-time economic data releases................... 
===========================EVENTS============================== 
                                                                
                          
    LUXEMBOURG - Developer Orco Property Group 
 to hold a shareholders' meeting.
    PRAGUE - Czech Prime Minister Petr Necas to meet his Turkish
counterpart Tayyip Erdogan. Bilateral issues and political
relations on the schedule. News conference at 1005 GMT.
    PRAGUE - Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan to visit the
Czech Republic. Meeting with Czech President Vaclav Klaus on the
schedule (1400 GMT). 
===========================TOP NEWS=========================    
                                                                
        
    BUDGET: The Czech central state budget showed a 42.4 billion
crown ($2.24 billion) surplus at the end of January, double the
surplus posted a year ago thanks mainly to an influx of EU
funds, the Finance Ministry said on Friday. 
    CEE PMI: Recession in Central Europe's industrial sector
eased a little further in January, with surprisingly strong data
from Hungary and the Czech Republic reflecting steadier demand
from main export market Germany.
    C.BANK POLL: The Czech central bank will deliver on its
threat to weaken the crown at some time in the first half of
2013 but is unlikely to announce an FX intervention programme
when it meets next week, a Reuters poll found.  
    CEE MARKETS: Central European currencies rose on Friday on
benign US payroll data and the forint extended its three-day
firming streak due to fresh signs of respite for Hungary's
recession-hit economy. 
    CEE POWER: Central European day-ahead power fell on Friday
on low weekend demand and healthy renewable supply, though
limited cross-border capacity lifted prices in Hungary, traders
said. 
 ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2012
 vs Euro        25.689     25.632    -0.22      -2.56
 vs Dollar         18.832     18.853     0.11       0.81
 Czech Equities  1,016.81   1,016.81     -0.45      -2.11
 U.S. Equities 14,009.79  13,860.58      1.08       6.91
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT
        
========================PRESS DIGEST==========================
    SKODA: Skoda Auto, the Volkswagen unit, plans to
cut production at its Kvasiny plant by 14 percent to about 770
vehicles a day and will stop production for one week in March.
    Lidove Noviny, page 13
    
    Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it 
vouch for their accuracy.
       
    News editor of the day: Michael Winfrey on +420 224 190 474
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com
($1 = 18.8949 Czech crowns)

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

