Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on March 1
March 1, 2013 / 7:40 AM / 5 years ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on March 1

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

PRAGUE, March 1 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Friday. 
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours) 
        
==========================ECONOMIC DATA========================
    Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for February due out at
0830 GMT. 
    End-February budget balance data (1300 GMT)
    Real-time economic data releases................... 
    Previous stories on Czech data............ 
    Overview of economic data and forecasts......... 
    Updates on CEE currencies........................... 

==========================MORNING NEWS======================== 
    CZK WEAKER VS TREND: The Czech crown is starting to lag its
long-term appreciation trend, probably as a result of the
central bank's verbal intervention and loose monetary policy,
central bank chief Miroslav Singer said.
===========================TOP NEWS===========================  
                  
    CEZ SEES DROP IN 2013 PROFIT: Czech power company CEZ
 forecast a fourth straight year of declining profit in
2013 on Thursday, under pressure from falling electricity prices
and lower domestic production.
    CEZ APPROVES AGREEMENT WITH EC: Czech electricity producer
CEZ will most likely sell its 800-megawatt,
lignite-fuelled Chvaletice plant to end an investigation by the
European Commission, it said.
    M2 EDGES UP: Czech money supply, as measured by the M2
indicator, grew by 4.6 percent year-on-year at the end of
January, after a 4.5 percent rise the previous month, central
bank data showed.
    ERSTE CZECH UNIT TO PAY LARGE DIVIDEND: Erste Group's
 Czech bank Ceska Sporitelna will pay 7.6 billion
crowns ($388.60 million) in dividends for 2012, helped by strong
capital buffers, its Chief Financial Officer Dusan Baran said.
    CEE MARKETS: The forint hovered around a one month-low
against the euro on Thursday as markets awaited the appointment
of a new central bank governor who is widely expected to take
risky measures to support growth.  
    CEE POWER: Central European day ahead power fell on Thursday
due to lower demand headed into the weekend and more supplies
from renewable production in the region, traders said.
========================PRESS DIGEST============================
    CEZ DIVIDEND: CEZ is expected to pay a 45
crown/share dividend from last year's profit, the paper says
citing no sources
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 18
    
    NOVA PRICING POLICY: Commercial  TV station Nova
increased advertising rates by a third at the start of the year
and stopped providing discounts. In the first two weeks of
February ad sales fell by around 60 percent. Despite that, Nova
wants to increase prices again, by about a fifth, as of March.
    There is speculation that CME, the owner of Nova,
is trying to drive down the value of the Czech TV station to
make it easier for Time Warner to raise its stake in it
to take a majority. Nova categorically rejects such speculation.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 5

    Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it 
vouch for their accuracy.
       
    News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
