FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on May 2
Sections
Featured
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Puerto Rico
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Uber’s path to win back London: data, fines and fees
Business
Uber’s path to win back London: data, fines and fees
At least 20 dead in Las Vegas shooting
At least 20 dead in Las Vegas shooting
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 2, 2013 / 6:21 AM / 4 years ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on May 2

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

PRAGUE, May 2 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Thursday. 
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) 
        
=========================ECONOMIC DATA=========================
    Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for April due out at 0730
GMT
    End-April budget balance data at 1200 GMT
    Real-time economic data releases................... 
    Previous stories on Czech data............ 
    Overview of economic data and forecasts......... 
    Updates on CEE currencies........................... 
============================EVENTS============================
    PRAGUE - The Czech cabinet to hold a session
(www.vlada.cz/en/default.htm). News conference to follow. 
    Related news:  

    PRAGUE - Czech central bank governing board to meet on
policy. It will also introduce its new staff quarterly forecast.
An announcement is expected at 1100 GMT with a news conference
to follow at 1230 GMT. *Poll on  
    Related news:  
===========================TOP NEWS===========================
    Q4 GDP SHRINKS DEEPER: Czech fourth-quarter gross domestic
product (GDP) shrank by 0.3 percent quarter-on-quarter, revised
data by the Czech Statistics Bureau showed, deeper than the 0.2
contraction reported earlier. 
    Story: Related news: 
    
    POLL ON CEE CURRENCIES: Central European currencies are seen
firming in the next 12 months due to expected recovery in the
region's main trade markets in the euro zone, a Reuters poll of
analysts showed.
    Story: Related news: 
    
    CNB BOARD MEMBERS: The Czech central bank (CNB) is expected
to keep its benchmark two-week repo rate at a
record low 0.05 percent on Thursday, and hold off intervening
against the crown following the unit's losses in past weeks.
    Following are recent remarks by the bank's governing board
members on policy.
    Story: Related news: 
    
    CZECH INVESTORS IN LARGE GREEK DEAL: Greece has secured the
first of the privatisation deals required under its
international bailout, with the sale of its 33 percent stake in
betting firm OPAP to a Greek-Czech investment fund.
    Story: Related news: 

    CEE MARKETS: Polish 10-year bond yields fell to an all-time
low on Tuesday after the largest central European economy
secured most of its borrowing needs for this year, while central
bank comments triggered a bounce in Hungary's forint. 
    Story: Related news: 
    
    CEE POWER: Weak demand due to a holiday across the region
and increased supply from solar generation sent central European
day ahead power tumbling on Tuesday, traders said. 
    Story: Related news: 
 ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2013
 vs Euro        25.694     25.782    0.34       -2.58
 vs Dollar         19.472     19.554    0.42       -2.57
 Czech Equities    968.02     968.02     0.37       -6.8
 U.S. Equities 14,700.95  14,839.8     -0.94       12.19
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
========================PRESS DIGEST============================
    INVESTIGATIONS: Senior Prague State Prosecutor Lenka
Bradacova said there were tens of cases that the anti-corruption
police led by Tomas Martinec handled without the prosecutor's
supervision required by law. One such case was the investigation
of the company Amun.re and its 5 billion crowns ($256.69
million) sale of solar power plants to state-run power utility
CEZ. The anti-corruption police shelved the case
despite serious findings by the analytical department of the
Finance Ministry.
    Bradacova said the problem was the wrong set-up of the
system which causes the anti-corruption police to be
overwhelmed, rather than an effort to sweep sensitive cases
under the rug. 
    Mlada Fronta Dnes, page 1
    
    SKODA SEES RECOVER IN H2: Skoda board chairman
Winfried Vahland said he expected a drop in sales in the second
quarter, but he hoped that the car maker will start selling more
in the second half. He said he expected the company to report "a
positive result" for the whole of 2013.
    Ekonom, page 40  

    Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it 
vouch for their accuracy.
       
 For Instant Views of key economic data click on 
 For summary of economic data and forecasts     
 For diary of forthcoming Czech events          
 For calendar of east European economic indicators  
 TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets                   
 TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch                  
 
 For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United 
 States and other Group of Seven countries see 
 
 For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: 
 Warsaw WIG20  Budapest BUX Prague PX 
 
    News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.