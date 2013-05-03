FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on May 3
May 3, 2013 / 6:20 AM / 4 years ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on May 3

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

PRAGUE, May 3 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Friday. 
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) 
        
    CENTRAL BANK: The Czech crown's weakness has made further
policy easing unnecessary for now, the central bank said on
Thursday when it kept rates near zero and trimmed its growth
forecasts. 
    CEE MARKETS: Hungary's forint and the Polish zloty led gains
in emerging Europe on Thursday as the European Central Bank's
interest rate cut made higher-yielding assets more attractive to
investors. 
    CEE POWER: The Czech forward year contract hit an all-time
low on Thursday, pushed down by weak spot prices and worries
about tepid economic growth that would hit future electricity
demand, traders said.
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2013
 vs Euro        25.612     25.624     0.05      -2.25
 vs Dollar         19.588     19.584    -0.02      -3.18
 Czech Equities    961.38     961.38     -0.69      -7.44
 U.S. Equities 14,831.58  14,700.95      0.89      13.18
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
    UNFORTUNATE INVESTMENT BY CEZ: An investment of 20 billion
crowns ($1.02 billion) into an 838 MW gas power station in
Pocerady that CEZ decided to make five years ago has
mostly gone in vain as higher gas prices and low global power
prices make electricity generation in such a plant unprofitable.
The plant will remain idle most of the time.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 1

    Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it 
vouch for their accuracy.
       
    News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
