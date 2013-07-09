Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on July 9

PRAGUE, July 9 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA======================== *** For a POLL on monthly data: *** June inflation data at 0700 GMT. June unemployment data at 0700 GMT. Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Czech data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts......... Updates on CEE currencies........................... ===========================TOP NEWS============================ FINANCE MINISTRY: The outgoing Czech finance minister slashed the country's 2013 borrowing needs by roughly half on Monday, leaving his successor in a comfortable financing position to help return the economy to growth after nearly two years of recession. Story: Related news: PM: Czech prosecutors asked the lower house of parliament to lift the immunity of former prime minister Petr Necas on Monday, the first time in the country's modern history that a head of government may face criminal charges. Story: Related news: PRESIDENT: Czech President Milos Zeman is taking advantage of a political crisis to expand his powers, infuriating lawmakers who accuse him of undermining parliamentary democracy and jeopardising the stability that has long made Prague a safe haven for investors. Story: Related news: C.BANK: Divisions have deepened among Czech central bankers over the timing of interventions in the currency market to help boost the country's ailing economy, minutes from last month's monetary policy meeting showed. Story: Related news: CEE MARKETS: Emerging European currencies mostly slipped against the euro on Monday, driven by expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve could scale back its monetary stimulus. Story: Related news: CEE POWER: Central European spot power prices rose on Monday due to forecasts for a drop in renewable power supplies combined with stronger demand because of increased use for air conditioning, traders said. Story: Related news: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2013 vs Euro 25.943 25.96 0.07 -3.57 vs Dollar 20.131 20.189 0.29 -6.04 Czech Equities 875.72 875.72 0.27 -15.69 U.S. Equities 15,224.69 15,135.84 0.59 16.18 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT ========================PRESS DIGEST============================ NWR: According to a source, New World Resources (NWR) has talked to creditors on the possibility of selling some collateral for a secured 5-year, 13 billion crown ($643.87 million) bond, however there is no immediate threat of a call of the bond. The bond has a yield of 20 percent. E15, page 1 TV: The media group of Andrej Babis, one of the richest Czechs who just bought the country's second-leading newspaper, would be interested in buying a major Czech television station if one came up for sale, according to the group's head of acquisitions. The country has two main commercial stations: Central European Media Enterprises' (CME) TV Nova and Prima. Libor Nemecek indicated that Prima, whose owners say it is not for sale, was the more likely option because of the situation around Nova. Hospodarske Noviny, page 1 CME: For the first time this Prima television station is getting the biggest amount of advertising revenue, beating out CME's TV Nova. In the first half, Prima had 53 percent of the TV market, based on Target Rating Points, while Nova had 28 percent. Hospodarske Noviny, page 13 Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For Instant Views of key economic data click on For summary of economic data and forecasts For diary of forthcoming Czech events For calendar of east European economic indicators TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United States and other Group of Seven countries see For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com ($1 = 20.1904 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)