Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on July 17
July 17, 2013 / 6:32 AM / in 4 years

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on July 17

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

PRAGUE, July 17 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Wednesday. 
    
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)         
=========================ECONOMIC DATA========================
    Real-time economic data releases................... 
    Previous stories on Czech data............ 
    Overview of economic data and forecasts......... 
    Updates on CEE currencies........................... 
=============================EVENTS=============================
    PRAGUE - The lower house of parliament to hold a session. It
is expected to vote on its own dissolution to trigger an early
election (0800 GMT), although the measure looks unlikely to
pass.
    Related news: 
===========================TOP NEWS============================ 
  
    INVESTIGATION: Czech prosecutors dropped on Tuesday their
demand that parliament allows prosecution of former Prime
Minister Petr Necas after a court struck down main parts of
their bribery case that helped topple the country's government
last month. 
    Story: Related news:  
       
    MINIMUM WAGE: The new Czech cabinet of leftist Prime
Minister Jiri Rusnok raised the minimum wage on Tuesday as one
of its first decisions since being appointed last week, news
agency CTK said. 
    Story: Related news:   
    
    EU CONCERN: A group of European centre-right parties
criticised Czech President Milos Zeman on Tuesday for forming a
government against the will of the political parties and called
on the European Commission to examine if he breached European
values.
    Story: Related news:   

    PEGAS: Czech Republic-based artificial textile maker Pegas
Nonwovens said on Tuesday it had launched a new
production plant and has been able to make its first deliveries
to customers.
    Story: Related news:  
     
    CEE MARKETS:The zloty hit a four-week high against the euro
on Tuesday following an easing of Poland's fiscal targets to
pump more money into the country's sagging economy.  
    Story: Related news: 
    
    CEE POWER: Forecasts of high temperatures and little wind
sent central European day-ahead power prices up on Tuesday,
while higher carbon and oil prices supported the front-year
contract, traders said.   
    Story: Related news:   
========================PRESS DIGEST============================
    NWR: The gradual closing of OKD's Paskov mine is the most
likely scenario for the mine, the company's chief Jan Fabian
said. OKD's owner, New World Resources , said
this week it was considering shutting the mine after it was
unable to find a buyer for it as part of a turnaround plan at
the lossmaking miner.
    Mlada Fronta Dnes, page A8
    
    HYUNDIA: Hyundai Motor's Czech plant will pay a
dividend for the first time, paying out 605 million crowns
($30.63 million). Profit for the car plant rose to 7.01 billion
last year from 2.9 billion.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 13
    
    Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it 
vouch for their accuracy.
       
