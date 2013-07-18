FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on July 18
July 18, 2013

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on July 18

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

PRAGUE, July 18 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Thursday. 
    
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)         
=========================ECONOMIC DATA========================
    Real-time economic data releases................... 
    Previous stories on Czech data............ 
    Overview of economic data and forecasts......... 
    Updates on CEE currencies........................... 
=============================EVENTS=============================
    PRAGUE - Czech central bank governing board to hold a
regular weekly meeting. It is not scheduled to discuss monetary
policy issues. 
    Related news: 
    
    PRAGUE - 26-week T-bill auction. 
    Related news: 
=========================MORNING NEWS==========================
    NWR SEES FALLING PRICES IN Q3: Coal miner New World
Resources said on Thursday the price of coking coal
deliveries in the third quarter are down 8 percent from the
second quarter to 92 euros per tonne.
    Story: Related news:     
===========================TOP NEWS============================ 
   
    NO EARLY BALLOT: The Czech lower house of parliament
rejected a motion on Wednesday to dissolve itself and force an
early election in September, setting up more months of political
uncertainty. 
    Story: Related news:  

    CEE MARKETS: Central European day-ahead power prices slipped
on Wednesday due to forecasts for an increase in wind generation
in the region, traders said. 
    Story: Related news: 
    
    CEE POWER: Central European day-ahead power prices slipped
on Wednesday due to forecasts for an increase in wind generation
in the region, traders said.
    Story: Related news:  
---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2013
 vs Euro        25.9       25.897    -0.01      -3.4
 vs Dollar         19.756     19.771     0.08      -4.06
 Czech Equities    886.19     886.19     -0.24     -14.68
 U.S. Equities 15,470.52  15,451.85     0.12       18.06
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
========================PRESS DIGEST============================
    NEW GOVERNMENT: Prime Minister Petr Necas met with
representatives of the Communist Party to negotiated support for
his government ahead of a confidence vote in early August.
    Pravo, page 2
    
    FUTURE OF NWR MINE: Union leader at OKD, a unit of
London-listed coal miner NWR, said the loss-making
company could spin off the Paskov mine and leave its
administration up to its management. He said NWR board chairman
Gareth Penny did not rule out the possibility. 
    Pravo, page 15 
    
    Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it 
vouch for their accuracy.
       
 For Instant Views of key economic data click on 
 For summary of economic data and forecasts     
 For diary of forthcoming Czech events          
 For calendar of east European economic indicators  
 TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets                   
 TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch                  
 
 For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United 
 States and other Group of Seven countries see 
 
 For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: 
 Warsaw WIG20  Budapest BUX Prague PX 
 
    News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
