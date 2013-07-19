FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on July 19
July 19, 2013 / 6:16 AM / in 4 years

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on July 19

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

PRAGUE, July 19 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Friday. 
    
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)         
=========================ECONOMIC DATA========================
=============================EVENTS=============================
    PRAGUE - A joint meeting of the government and the
association of regions. Topics include the 2014 state budget and
tapping EU funds in the 2014-2020 period. News conference at
0930 GMT. 
===========================TOP NEWS============================ 
   
    CZECH RAILWAYS BOND: Ceske Drahy priced 4.0 billion Czech
crown floating rate note at 170 basis points above 6M PRIBOR,
99.5020 reoffer. 
    METROSTAV WINS BIG POLISH DEAL: Metrostav, one of the
biggest construction companies in the Czech Republic, won a 796
million zlotys ($245.38 million) contract to modernise a road
section and a bridge in Warsaw, Poland's state roads agency
said.
    T-BILL SALE: Czech 26-week T-bill yield fell to 0.11 pct
from 0.13 percent in March 7 sale.
    CEE MARKETS: The forint fell to a 1-1/2 week low and shares
in Hungary's biggest banks lost more than 5 percent on Thursday,
all shaken by Budapest's plans to change the terms of private
foreign currency loans to help struggling borrowers.  
    CEE POWER: Central European day-ahead power prices fell on
Thursday due to forecasts for healthy renewable power supply in
the region and lower demand ahead of the weekend, traders said. 
 ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2013
 vs Euro        25.905     25.918    0.05      -3.42
 vs Dollar         19.716     19.803    0.44      -3.85
 Czech Equities    891.69     891.69     0.62     -14.15
 U.S. Equities 15,548.54  15,470.52     0.5       18.65
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
========================PRESS DIGEST============================
    SALE OF POWER PLANTS: Swiss company Alpiq failed to
sell its two plant. Petr Paukner, one of four partners from
bidding group PURS, told the paper he refused to pay the price
required by the Swiss company. He said PURS was still interested
in the plants but the asking amount was unacceptable, given the
current situation in the market.
    The Swiss had asked for 10.5 billion crowns while PURS was
willing to pay only 8.5 billion.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 13 
    
    Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it 
vouch for their accuracy.
       
    News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

