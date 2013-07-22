Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on July 22

PRAGUE, July 22 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA======================== Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Czech data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts......... Updates on CEE currencies........................... ===========================TOP NEWS============================ SUPPORT FOR NEW GOVT: The Czech Republic's main centre-left party signalled on Friday it might support the new cabinet led by an ally of President Milos Zeman in a vote of confidence due in early August, though the government's chances of success remain weak. Story: Related news: LAST BIDDER QUITS ALPIQ TENDER: Czech company PURS, the only remaining bidder for two Czech coal-fired co-generation power plants put up for sale by Swiss energy group Alpiq, has quit the tender, a partner in PURS said. Story: Related news: CEE MARKETS: The Hungarian forint rebounded on Friday after hitting a more than one-week low versus the euro in the previous session, but remained vulnerable to government plans to modify the terms of private foreign currency loans. Story: Related news: CEE POWER: Central European spot power prices fell on Friday on forecasts of increased solar supply at the weekend, traders said. Story: Related news: MOODY'S AFFIRMS CZECH RATING: Moody's affirms the Czech Republic's A1 sovereign rating and maintains stable outlook. Story: Related news: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2013 vs Euro 25.912 25.926 0.05 -3.45 vs Dollar 19.685 19.731 0.23 -3.69 Czech Equities 884.06 884.06 -0.86 -14.89 U.S. Equities 15,543.74 15,548.54 -0.03 18.62 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT ========================PRESS DIGEST============================ SUPPORT FOR NEW GOVERNMENT: President Milos Zeman met Katerina Klasnova, the parliament caucus leader of the small centrist party Public Affairs, to negotiate support for the cabinet of Prime Minister Jiri Rusnok ahead of a confidence vote around Aug. 8. Klasnova indicated the Rusnok cabinet might get her party's eleven votes although she said the Public Affairs' leadership will make a final decision on Aug. 6. On Monday Zeman is expected to speak to leaders of caucuses of the leading leftist party the Social Democrats (CSSD), the centre-right Civic Democrats (ODS), and the conservative TOP 09. Pravo, page 2 Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For Instant Views of key economic data click on For summary of economic data and forecasts For diary of forthcoming Czech events For calendar of east European economic indicators TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United States and other Group of Seven countries see For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)