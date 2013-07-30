FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on July 30
#Market News
July 30, 2013 / 6:36 AM / 4 years ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on July 30

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

PRAGUE, July 30 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Tuesday. 
    
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)         
=========================ECONOMIC DATA========================
    Real-time economic data releases................... 
    Previous stories on Czech data............ 
    Overview of economic data and forecasts......... 
    Updates on CEE currencies........................... 
===========================TOP NEWS============================ 
    
    ERSTE: Austria's Erste Group Bank reported a
worse-than-expected drop in second-quarter pretax profit on
Tuesday after paying hefty taxes in Hungary and selling its
Ukrainian unit.     
    Story: Related news: 
        
    AUCTION: The Czech telecoms regulator expects to launch an
auction for frequencies to build fourth-generation mobile
networks by the middle of August, the watchdog said on Monday. 
    Story: Related news: 
    
    TEMELIN: The U.S. Export-Import Bank is prepared to lend
Czech power group CEZ around half the cost of
enlarging its Temelin nuclear power plant if U.S. bidder
Westinghouse wins a tender to build it, the bank's president
said.
    Story: Related news: 
    
    ORCO: The largest shareholders of Orco Property Group
  have executed agreements to subscribe for
6,666,667 new Orco shares, raising a total of 15 million euros
($20 million), Orco said on Monday. 
    Story: Related news: 

    CEE MARKETS: Shares in Hungary's biggest lender OTP Bank
plunged again on Monday, hurt by government plans to rewrite
foreign currency mortgages which also pushed debt yields higher
and the currency lower.
    Story: Related news: 
    
    CEE POWER: Forecasts for increased renewable production in
the region drove Czech day ahead power down on Monday but hot
weather and limited imports from the Balkans sent Slovak and
Hungarian spot prices sharply higher, traders said. 
    Story: Related news: 

 ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2013
 vs Euro        25.826     25.834    0.03       -3.11
 vs Dollar         19.494     19.486   -0.04       -2.68
 Czech Equities    910.23     910.23    -0.24      -12.37
 U.S. Equities 15,521.97  15,558.83    -0.24       18.45
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
   
========================PRESS DIGEST============================
    TELECOMS: The head of the CTU telecoms regulator, Jaromir
Novak, said other groups besides PPF investment group have
expressed interest in becoming the country's fourth mobile
operator. The office is due to release final details of an
auction for new frequencies for 4G networks in the coming weeks
and incumbents have criticised the condition reserving space for
a new operator. Novak said he was not worried about a legal
battle.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 15
    
    ORCO: Real estate investor Radovan Vitek has taken control
of Orco Property Group's Endurance Office I and
Endurance Office II funds, with a value of 330 million euros,
Denik Insider reported. Vitek, an Orco shareholder, declined to
comment.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 14
    
    AMAZON: Online retailer Amazon is working on plans
for a second warehouse in the Czech Republic for supplying
western Europe. It earlier announced plans for a warehouse for
returned goods from Germany.
    E15, page 1
    
    FUNDS: Assets in domestic funds rose by 4.5 billion crowns
in the first half to 120 billion, of which 52 billion is in
bonds.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 13
    
    Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it 
vouch for their accuracy.
       
 For Instant Views of key economic data click on 
 For summary of economic data and forecasts     
 For diary of forthcoming Czech events          
 For calendar of east European economic indicators  
 TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets                   
 TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch                  
 
 For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United 
 States and other Group of Seven countries see 
 
 For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: 
 Warsaw WIG20  Budapest BUX Prague PX 
 
    News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
