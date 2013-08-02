FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Aug 2
August 2, 2013 / 6:31 AM / 4 years ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Aug 2

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

PRAGUE, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Friday. 
    
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)         
=========================ECONOMIC DATA========================  
    Real-time economic data releases................... 
    Previous stories on Czech data............ 
    Overview of economic data and forecasts......... 
    Updates on CEE currencies........................... 
===========================EVENTS============================== 
    
    PRAGUE - The country's new government of Prime Minister Jiri
Rusnok to release its programme manifesto. News conference at
0800 GMT.
    Related news: 
===========================TOP NEWS============================
    CENTRAL BANK: The Czech central bank (CNB) strengthened its
warning it may step into the currency market, saying opinions on
its governing board were shifting towards action although the
board rejected an outright move.    
    Story: Related news: 
  * For HIGHLIGHTS: 
  * For TABLE on new c.bank forecasts:        
      
    BUDGET: The Czech central state budget showed a 27.56
billion crown deficit at the end of July, the Finance Ministry
said on Thursday. 
    Story: Related news: 

    KOMERCNI BANKA: Czech bank Komercni Banka,
majority-owned by Societe Generale, confirmed its
outlook for weaker full-year revenue and interest rate margin on
Thursday. 
    Story: Related news: 
  * For STORY on second-quarter results: 

    NWR: JSW the biggest coking coal producer in the
European Union, warned it risks making an unexpected net loss in
the third quarter and remain in the red for all of 2013 due to
the slump in coal prices, its chief executive said. 
   He added that JSW had not rejected an offer from troubled
regional rival New World Resources  and was
still in talks about a possible purchase of some of its assets. 
    Story: Related news: 
        
    CEE MARKETS: The crown eased against the euro on Thursday
after the Czech central bank kept interest rates on hold but
said the likelihood of interventions to weaken the currency was
increasing.
    Story: Related news: 
    
    CEE POWER: Central European power diverged on Thursday with
strong renewable supplies in the region pushing Czech day ahead
down while fewer imports drove Slovak and Hungary prices higher
as warm weather fuelled demand, traders said. 
    Story: Related news: 

========================PRESS DIGEST============================
    AMAZON CENTRE NEAR PRAGUE: Amazon.com Inc plans to
start building its shipping site in the Czech Republic in the
third quarter and finish it in the middle of 2014, construction
permit documents from developer Goodman show. The 10 hectare
warehouse should be near Prague airport and employ 1,000 people.
 
    E15, page 1
    
    Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it 
vouch for their accuracy.
       
 For Instant Views of key economic data click on 
 For summary of economic data and forecasts     
 For diary of forthcoming Czech events          
 For calendar of east European economic indicators  
 TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets                   
 TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch                  
 
 For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United 
 States and other Group of Seven countries see 
 
 For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: 
 Warsaw WIG20  Budapest BUX Prague PX 
 
    News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
