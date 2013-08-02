Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Aug 2

PRAGUE, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA======================== Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Czech data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts......... Updates on CEE currencies........................... ===========================EVENTS============================== PRAGUE - The country's new government of Prime Minister Jiri Rusnok to release its programme manifesto. News conference at 0800 GMT. Related news: ===========================TOP NEWS============================ CENTRAL BANK: The Czech central bank (CNB) strengthened its warning it may step into the currency market, saying opinions on its governing board were shifting towards action although the board rejected an outright move. Story: Related news: * For HIGHLIGHTS: * For TABLE on new c.bank forecasts: BUDGET: The Czech central state budget showed a 27.56 billion crown deficit at the end of July, the Finance Ministry said on Thursday. Story: Related news: KOMERCNI BANKA: Czech bank Komercni Banka, majority-owned by Societe Generale, confirmed its outlook for weaker full-year revenue and interest rate margin on Thursday. Story: Related news: * For STORY on second-quarter results: NWR: JSW the biggest coking coal producer in the European Union, warned it risks making an unexpected net loss in the third quarter and remain in the red for all of 2013 due to the slump in coal prices, its chief executive said. He added that JSW had not rejected an offer from troubled regional rival New World Resources and was still in talks about a possible purchase of some of its assets. Story: Related news: CEE MARKETS: The crown eased against the euro on Thursday after the Czech central bank kept interest rates on hold but said the likelihood of interventions to weaken the currency was increasing. Story: Related news: CEE POWER: Central European power diverged on Thursday with strong renewable supplies in the region pushing Czech day ahead down while fewer imports drove Slovak and Hungary prices higher as warm weather fuelled demand, traders said. Story: Related news: ========================PRESS DIGEST============================ AMAZON CENTRE NEAR PRAGUE: Amazon.com Inc plans to start building its shipping site in the Czech Republic in the third quarter and finish it in the middle of 2014, construction permit documents from developer Goodman show. The 10 hectare warehouse should be near Prague airport and employ 1,000 people. E15, page 1 Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For Instant Views of key economic data click on For summary of economic data and forecasts For diary of forthcoming Czech events For calendar of east European economic indicators TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United States and other Group of Seven countries see For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)