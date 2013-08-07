FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Aug 7
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
August 7, 2013 / 6:31 AM / in 4 years

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Aug 7

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

PRAGUE, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Wednesday. 
    
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)         
=========================ECONOMIC DATA========================  
    July foreign reserves data at 0800 GMT
    Real-time economic data releases................... 
    Previous stories on Czech data............ 
    Overview of economic data and forecasts......... 
    Updates on CEE currencies........................... 
===========================TOP NEWS============================
    PRAGUE -The lower house of parliament to hold an
extraordinary session. It is expected to hold a confidence vote
on the country's new government of Prime Minister Jiri Rusnok
(0800 GMT).
    Related news: 
    
    PRAGUE - First round of 3.75%/19 and VAR/23
 government bond auctions.
    Related news: 
===========================TOP NEWS============================
    SOCIAL DEMOCRATS TO SUPPORT RUSNOK'S CABINET: The main Czech
centre-left party's leaders agreed on Tuesday to back a leftist
government formed by allies of President Milos Zeman, slightly
improving its scant chances of winning a confidence vote. 
    Story: Related news: 
    
    POOR INDUSTRY DATA: Czech industrial output fell much more
sharply than expected in June, casting fresh uncertainty over
how soon the economy can emerge from a recession that began in
mid-2011. 
    Story: Related news: 
    *For Instant View: 
    
    TELEFONICA, VODAFONE EYEING DEAL: Telefonica Czech Republic
 is close to a cost-cutting deal to share
infrastructure with rival Vodafone, newspaper Mlada
Fronta Dnes reported on Tuesday, citing sources close to both
companies.
    Story: Related news: 
    
    CEE MARKETS: Disappointing industrial output data hit the
Czech crown on Tuesday as it raised the likelihood that the
central bank will intervene to weaken the currency soon to try
and revive the economy. 
    Story: Related news: 
    
    CEE POWER: Central European spot power prices diverged on
Tuesday with Hungarian day-ahead trading at a premium due to
searing weather that has boosted consumption and cross-border
cuts that have limited imports, traders said.
    Story: Related news: 
 ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2013
 vs Euro        25.957     25.956     0        -3.63
 vs Dollar         19.507     19.492    -0.08     -2.75
 Czech Equities    949.94     949.94      0.2      -8.55
 U.S. Equities 15,518.74  15,612.13     -0.6      18.43
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
========================PRESS DIGEST============================
    CONFIDENCE VOTE: A survey by the paper found that 103
deputies in the 200-seat lower chamber would vote against the
cabinet of Jiri Runsok at a confidence vote on Wednesday.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 1

    COMPANIES SCEPTICAL: The Confederation of Industry survey
among its members found that 27 percent of companies see the
economic situation to be worsening while 24 percent see it
improving.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 11 
    
    Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it 
vouch for their accuracy.
       
 For Instant Views of key economic data click on 
 For summary of economic data and forecasts     
 For diary of forthcoming Czech events          
 For calendar of east European economic indicators  
 TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets                   
 TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch                  
 
 For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United 
 States and other Group of Seven countries see 
 
 For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: 
 Warsaw WIG20  Budapest BUX Prague PX 
 
    News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
