FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Aug 8
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
August 8, 2013 / 6:22 AM / in 4 years

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Aug 8

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

PRAGUE, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Thursday. 
    
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)         
=========================ECONOMIC DATA========================  
    July unemployment data at 0700 GMT
    Real-time economic data releases................... 
    Previous stories on Czech data............ 
    Overview of economic data and forecasts......... 
    Updates on CEE currencies........................... 
=============================EVENTS===========================
    PRAGUE - Parliament continues a session. Parties to agree on
date of the next meeting at which they aim to dissolve the
chamber to trigger an early eletion.
    Related news:   
    
    PRAGUE - Czech central bank governing board to hold a
regular weekly meeting. It is not scheduled to discuss monetary
policy issues. 
    Related news:   
     
    PRAGUE - Second round of 3.75%/19 and of VAR/23
 government bond auctions. 
    Related news: 
===========================TOP NEWS============================
    CHANCES OF EARLY ELECTION GROW: The new Czech cabinet formed
by allies of leftist President Milos Zeman lost a confidence
vote on Wednesday in a split vote that made it likely the
country will hold an early election before the end of the year,
possibly as soon as October.
    Story: Related news: 
    
    PRESIDENT ZEMAN: Ultimately Czech President Milos Zeman
couldn't quite beat the parliamentary arithmetic, but he still
emerged on Wednesday with the upper hand over old political
rivals in his remarkable comeback from the wilderness. 
    Story: Related news: 
    
    ZEMAN TO DEALY APPOINTING NEXT PM: Czech President Milos
Zeman said on Wednesday he would not appoint a new prime
minister for at least several weeks if the cabinet loses a
parliamentary confidence vote as expected later on Wednesday.
    Story: Related news: 
    
    CEE MARKETS: The Romanian leu fell on Wednesday, leading
emerging Central Europe's currency losses, after the country's
central bank cut inflation forecasts, indicating more interest
rate cuts may be on the way to aid the struggling economy.
    Story: Related news: 
    
    BOND SALES: The Czech Finance Ministry sold 4.00 billion
crowns ($205.02 million) worth of variable rate government bonds
due 2023 in the first, competitive round of
bidding.
    Story: Related news: 
    
    CEE POWER: Cross-border transmission capacity cuts that
limited supply and hot weather that fuelled demand drove Slovak
and Hungarian day-ahead power prices up above those of other
countries in the region on Wednesday, traders said.  
    Story: Related news: 
 ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2013
 vs Euro        25.898     25.932    0.13      -3.39
 vs Dollar         19.425     19.445    0.1       -2.32
 Czech Equities    955.51     955.51     0.59      -8.01
 U.S. Equities 15,470.67  15,518.74    -0.31      18.06
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
========================PRESS DIGEST============================
    NEXT PM: President Milos Zeman said he would require 101
notarised signatures of parliament deputies submitted to him by
the person who wants to be given the second chance to form a
government, if Rusnok's cabinet loses the confidence vote on
Wednesday. (But parties are now likely to agree on an early
election. )
    Zeman also said that after an election, he would appoint as
the next PM a representative (not necessarily a leader) of the
winning party. He told the paper it would be a representative
recommended by the party.
    Pravo, page 3 
    
    Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it 
vouch for their accuracy.
       
 For Instant Views of key economic data click on 
 For summary of economic data and forecasts     
 For diary of forthcoming Czech events          
 For calendar of east European economic indicators  
 TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets                   
 TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch                  
 
 For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United 
 States and other Group of Seven countries see 
 
 For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: 
 Warsaw WIG20  Budapest BUX Prague PX 
 
    News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.