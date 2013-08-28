FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Aug 28
August 28, 2013 / 6:26 AM / 4 years ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Aug 28

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

PRAGUE, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Wednesday. 
       
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)         
    Real-time economic data releases...................... 
    Previous stories on Czech data............ 
    Overview of economic data and forecasts......... 
    Updates on CEE currencies........................... 
    PRAGUE - The Czech cabinet to hold a session at 0700 GMT
www.vlada.cz/en/default.htm). News conference to follow.
    Related news: 

    RATING: Moody's Czech Republic's and Poland's rating gap
with Latin American peers is due to institutional premium. 
    Story: [ID:nWLB004QP ] Related news: 
    
    SYRIA UNCERTAINTY HITS EM: Emerging currency losses deepened
on Tuesday, pushing Turkey's lira to a fresh record low against
the dollar as fears of Western military action against Syria
added to the flight from riskier assets. 
    Story: Related news: 
    
    CEE CURRENCIES: Hungary's forint eased on Tuesday as the
central bank cut interest rates by 20 basis points, while
concerns over the conflict in Syria hit investor appetite for
riskier assets, pushing other currencies down. 
    Story: Related news: 
   
    CEE POWER: Central European spot power rose on Tuesday,
lifted by forecasts for less wind generation in the region and
stable consumption, traders said.
    Story: Related news: 
    TELECOM DEAL: Investment group Mid Europa Partners is
selling a 39.2 percent stake in T-Mobile Czech Republic, a unit
of Germany's T-Mobile, the web site reported citing
two unnamed sources from financial markets.
    The value of the stake could be around 15 billion crowns
($781.18 million), the web site said, citing brokerage Cyrrus
telecoms analyst Tomas Mencik.
    Www.tyden.cz
    
    NEW VIRTUAL OPERATOR: Centropol, which sells electricity and
natural gas, will launch a virtual mobile operator in the
Vodafone network to retain its current energy clients.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 1
        
    Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it 
vouch for their accuracy.
       
    News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com
($1 = 19.2018 Czech crowns)

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
