Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Aug 30

PRAGUE, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA======================== July money supply data at 0800 GMT Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Czech data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts......... Updates on CEE currencies........................... ============================NEWS============================= TELECOM DEAL: The Czech units of Telefonica and T-Mobile have launched talks on consolidation of their second and third generation mobile phone networks across the Czech Republic, Telefonica said. Story: Related news: EVRAZ TO SELL ASSETS: Shares in Russia's largest steelmaker Evraz were trading up 6 percent on Thursday after the firm's chief executive Alexander Frolov said it may pay a dividend after the sale of its South African and Czech assets. Story: Related news: CEE CURRENCIES: Central European currencies were stable on Thursday, with investors taking a breather following the recent falls, but the region will likely remain under pressure for several weeks to come. Story: Related news: CEE POWER: Central European spot power prices fell on Thursday on expectations for an increase in renewable power supply and reduced consumption heading into the weekend, traders said. Story: Related news: =========================PRESS DIGEST========================== STEELMAKER'S SALE: The chief of Evraz Vitkovice Steel, a unit of Russia's largest steelmaker Evraz, said the company had several potential buyers of the Czech unit but refused to name them. The paper said there was speculation of a strong Ukrainian buyer and three Czech businessmen -- Martin Ulcak, Zdenek Trojek and Vladimir Bail. Hospodarske Noviny, page 15 NWR'S WOES: Jan Fabian, the general director at coal miner OKD, a unit of NWR, said its Paskov mine loses 1.5 billion crowns per year with coking coal price of 92 euros per tonne. He said nobody wants to buy the Paskov mine even for 1 crown and the company is in talks on aid with the government. Prime Minister Jiri Rusnok said OKD is a private company and the government cannot deal with its problems. Fabian also said the coal miner is doing all it can to survive with its current cash reserves of 176 million euros. Hospodarske Noviny, page 20, 21, 22 ORCO: Ocro Property Group reported first half net profit of 7 million euros, compared to a 9 million euro loss in the same period last year. Revenues rose by 15 percent year on year to 71 million euros. Hospodarske Noviny, page 24 Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For Instant Views of key economic data click on For summary of economic data and forecasts For diary of forthcoming Czech events For calendar of east European economic indicators TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United States and other Group of Seven countries see For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)