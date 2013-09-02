FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Sept 2
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
September 2, 2013 / 6:21 AM / in 4 years

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Sept 2

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

PRAGUE, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Monday. 
       
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)         
=========================ECONOMIC DATA========================
    Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for August due out at 0730
GMT
    End-August budget balance data (1200 GMT)
    Real-time economic data releases................... 
    Previous stories on Czech data............ 
    Overview of economic data and forecasts......... 
    Updates on CEE currencies........................... 
============================NEWS============================= 
    C.BANKER CALLS FOR FURTHER LOOSENING: There are no
inflationary pressures in the Czech economy and a further
relaxation of monetary conditions is needed, a central bank
board member was quoted as saying.
    Story: Related news: 
    
    MONEY SUPPLY: Czech money supply, as measured by the M2
indicator, grew by 5.1 percent year-on-year at the end of July,
after a 4.3 percent rise the previous month, central bank data
showed. 
    Story: Related news: 

    CEE CURRENCIES: Central European currencies were broadly
flat on Friday with investors on the sidelines awaiting
developments in the Middle East with U.S. military action
against Syria still a possibility and with local data having
little impact on the region's units.  
    Story: Related news: 
   
    CEE POWER: Central European electricity for the next working
day fell sharply on Friday due to forecasts for a jump in
renewable supply while the Czech discount to Hungary widened,
traders said.  
    Story: Related news: 
---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2013
 vs Euro        25.705     25.765    0.23      -2.62
 vs Dollar         19.441     19.526    0.44      -2.4
 Czech Equities    945.21     945.21    -0.54      -9
 U.S. Equities 14,810.31  14,840.95    -0.21      13.02
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
=========================PRESS DIGEST==========================
    CZECH IPO IN LONDON: There is speculation that an initial
public offering (IPO) of a large Czech company should take place
on the London Stock Exchange soon, the paper says, citing web
site Business New Europe (BNE). 
    BNE says there are three possibilities: anti-virus programme
producer Avast Software, PPF Group's consumer finance provider
Home Credit, or bank CSOB, majority owned by KBC. 
    E15, page 1   
    
    2014 BUDGET: The 2014 budget draft prepared by Finance
Minister Jan Fischer and obtained by the newspaper projects the
central state budget deficit at 110 billion crowns ($5.63
billion), just above the 105 planned by the fallen cabinet of
Prime Minister Petr Necas.
    Lidove Noviny, page 1

    Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it 
vouch for their accuracy.
       
 For Instant Views of key economic data click on 
 For summary of economic data and forecasts     
 For diary of forthcoming Czech events          
 For calendar of east European economic indicators  
 TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets                   
 TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch                  
 
 For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United 
 States and other Group of Seven countries see 
 
 For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: 
 Warsaw WIG20  Budapest BUX Prague PX 
 
    News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com
($1 = 19.5491 Czech crowns)

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
