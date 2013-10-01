FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Oct 1
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
October 1, 2013 / 6:23 AM / 4 years ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Oct 1

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

PRAGUE, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Tuesday. 
       
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)         
=========================ECONOMIC DATA========================
***For a POLL on upcoming data releases: ******
    Q2 gross domestic product revised data at 0700 GMT.
    Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for September due out at
0730 GMT.
    End-September budget balance data (1200 GMT)
    Real-time economic data releases................... 
    Previous stories on Czech data............ 
    Overview of economic data and forecasts......... 
    Updates on CEE currencies........................... 
============================NEWS=============================   
  
    TELECOMS: Five companies signed up to provide
next-generation mobile telephony services in the Czech Republic
via an auction of radio frequencies in which bandwidth will be
reserved for a new entrant to boost competition. 
    Story: Related news: 
    
    UNIPETROL: Czech downstream oil group Unipetrol 
has begun restarting a petrochemical steam cracker at its
Litvinov plant and the unit should be in full operation on
Wednesday, a company spokesman said on Monday.
    Story: Related news: 
    
    CEE MARKETS: The leu eased slightly on Monday as the
Romanian central bank cut rates to a record low, while other
units in the European Union's eastern wing also moved little. 
    Story: Related news: 
    
    CEE POWER: Central European day-ahead power prices rose on
Monday, with the gain in Slovakia due to limited imports from
the Czech Republic and in Hungary due partly to a nuclear
outage, traders said. 
    Story: Related news: 
 ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2013
 vs Euro        25.641     25.732    0.35      -2.37
 vs Dollar         18.942     18.98     0.2        0.23
 Czech Equities    957.62     957.62    -0.23      -7.81
 U.S. Equities 15,129.67  15,258.24    -0.84      15.46
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
======================PRESS DIGEST============================  
 
    TELECOMS: Tasciane, one of the bidders in the auction for 4G
networks, is a subsidiary of investment group KKCG.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 1
    
    NWR/OKK: Petr Otava, the owner of Metalimex, which is buying
New World Resources' (NWR)  coke unit OKK,
said he expected to return the business to profit in 2014 or
2015.
    He said OKK will continue to buy about the same amount of
coal -- 650,000 tonnes -- from NWR's OKD mines.
    Mlada Fronta Dnes, page A8
    
    VOTE: Centre-right parties the Civic Democrats and TOP09,
whose ruling coalition collapsed in June, have lost nearly 1
million voters according to the most recent opinion polls.
    Pravo, page 2
    
    Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it 
vouch for their accuracy.
       
 For Instant Views of key economic data click on 
 For summary of economic data and forecasts     
 For diary of forthcoming Czech events          
 For calendar of east European economic indicators  
 TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets                   
 TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch                  
 
 For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United 
 States and other Group of Seven countries see 
 
 For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: 
 Warsaw WIG20  Budapest BUX Prague PX 
 
    News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com
($1 = 19.2673 Czech crowns)

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
