Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Oct 18

PRAGUE, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA======================== Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Czech data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts......... Updates on CEE currencies........................... ============================NEWS============================== *** For stories on the Oct. 25-26 election: *** CME: The chief financial officer of broadcaster Central European Media Enterprises is to quit, the latest departure at a loss-making group where major shareholder Time Warner has been strengthening its hold. Story: Related news: IMF: The economies on Europe's southern and eastern flanks are able to grow less than half as fast as they could do before the 2008 financial crisis without overheating, a study by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) showed on Thursday. Story: Related news: CEE MARKETS: The Polish zloty and Hungarian forint rose to eight-month highs against a broadly weaker dollar on Thursday as investors fretted about U.S. growth prospects following a temporary resolution of the country's debt stalemate. Story: Related news: CEE POWER: Most central European day-ahead power prices climbed on Thursday due to a fall in renewable supply, while long-term prices extended gains for a second day after Germany voiced support for an EU carbon plan. Story: Related news: ======================PRESS DIGEST============================ CME: Central European Media Enterprises' (CME) Czech unit Nova plans to raise TV ad prices by 5 percent next year, website Mediaguru reported, citing a presentation to media agencies. Hospodarske Noviny, page 22 Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For Instant Views of key economic data click on For summary of economic data and forecasts For diary of forthcoming Czech events For calendar of east European economic indicators TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United States and other Group of Seven countries see For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)