Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Oct 18
October 18, 2013 / 6:29 AM / 4 years ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Oct 18

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

PRAGUE, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Friday. 
       
============================NEWS==============================  
 
 *** For stories on the Oct. 25-26 election: ***
        
    CME: The chief financial officer of broadcaster Central
European Media Enterprises  is to quit, the
latest departure at a loss-making group where major shareholder
Time Warner has been strengthening its hold.  
    Story: Related news: 
    
    IMF: The economies on Europe's southern and eastern flanks
are able to grow less than half as fast as they could do before
the 2008 financial crisis without overheating, a study by the
International Monetary Fund (IMF) showed on Thursday.  
    Story: Related news: 
    
    CEE MARKETS: The Polish zloty and Hungarian forint rose to
eight-month highs against a broadly weaker dollar on Thursday as
investors fretted about U.S. growth prospects following a
temporary resolution of the country's debt stalemate. 
    Story: Related news: 
    
    CEE POWER: Most central European day-ahead power prices
climbed on Thursday due to a fall in renewable supply, while
long-term prices extended gains for a second day after Germany
voiced support for an EU carbon plan.
    Story: Related news: 
    CME: Central European Media Enterprises' (CME) 
 Czech unit Nova plans to raise TV ad prices by 5
percent next year, website Mediaguru reported, citing a
presentation to media agencies.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 22
    
    Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it 
vouch for their accuracy.
       
    News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
