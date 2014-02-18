FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Feb 18
February 18, 2014 / 7:36 AM / 4 years ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Feb 18

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

PRAGUE, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Tuesday. 
       
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours)         
=========================ECONOMIC DATA========================
    Real-time economic data releases................... 
    Previous stories on Czech data............ 
    Overview of economic data and forecasts......... 
    Updates on CEE currencies........................... 
===========================EVENTS============================
    PRAGUE - The lower house of parliament to hold a session.
Czech Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka's new centre-left
government to face a parliamentary vote of confidence. 
    The vote must take place within a month of taking office and
the three-party ruling coalition is expected to win the vote
without problems.
    Related news:      
===========================NEWS==============================
    BONDS: The Czech Finance Ministry released plans on Monday
to offer 8 billion to 16 billion crowns ($798.97 million) worth
of domestic government bonds in two primary auctions taking
place in March.
    Story: Related news: 
    
    CEE MARKETS: Romania sold all the bonds it offered at an
auction on Monday, less than a week after rejecting bids at
another sale because yields were too high following last month's
rout in emerging markets.
    Story: Related news: 

    CEE POWER: Forecasts for warmer temperatures and steady
solar power supply offset a drop in wind power generation in the
region, driving Central European spot power prices lower on
Monday, traders said. 
    Story: Related news:    
---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2014
 vs Euro        27.364     27.379    0.05      -0.12
 vs Dollar         19.956     19.977    0.11      -0.45
 Czech Equities  1,033.3    1,033.3      0.6        4.48
 U.S. Equities 16,154.39  16,027.59     0.79      -2.55
Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT
======================PRESS DIGEST============================
    SKODA AUTO: Volkswagen's Czech unit Skoda Auto
aims to keep its domestic market share above 30 percent, new
country boss Lubos Vlcek said. He wants to win more individual
clients, supplementing Skoda's strength among corporate clients.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 1
    
    LOANS: Lending in the Czech Republic rose 6.6 percent to 2.5
trillion crowns in 2013, according to the country's Banking
Association. It was the fastest growth since 2009.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 14
    
    TEMELIN: President Milos Zeman would welcome the return of
Areva to the CEZ tender to expand the Temelin nuclear
power plant. The French group was disqualified for failing to
meet some requirements but has appealed the decision.
    Mlada Fronta Dnes, page 10
       
    Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it 
vouch for their accuracy.
   
 For Instant Views of key economic data click on 
 For summary of economic data and forecasts     
 For diary of forthcoming Czech events          
 For calendar of east European economic indicators  
 TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets                   
 TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch                  
 
 For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United 
 States and other Group of Seven countries see 
 
 For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: 
 Warsaw WIG20  Budapest BUX Prague PX 
 
    News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com
($1 = 20.0259 Czech crowns)

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
