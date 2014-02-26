FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Feb 26
February 26, 2014 / 7:36 AM / 4 years ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Feb 26

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

PRAGUE, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Wednesday. 
       
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours)         
=========================ECONOMIC DATA========================
    Real-time economic data releases................... 
    Previous stories on Czech data............ 
    Overview of economic data and forecasts......... 
    Updates on CEE currencies........................... 
===========================EVENTS============================
    PRAGUE - The Czech cabinet to hold a session
(www.vlada.cz/en/default.htm). News conference to follow. 
    Related news: 
    
    PRAGUE - First auction round of 3.85%/21 and
2.50%/28 government bonds.
    Related news: 
===========================NEWS==============================
    TELEFONICA CR: Telefonica Czech Republic reported
a surprising 11.1 percent rise in net profit for the fourth
quarter, beating expectations of a 22 percent decline after
booking a one-off gain from compensation received on the basis
of a network-sharing agreement.
    Story: Related news: 

    ROMANIA: Large European energy firms have poured billions of
euros into revamping Romania's ageing energy sector, but
much-needed new projects are unlikely to materialize without
clear, predictable policies, foreign investors said on Tuesday.
    Story: Related news: 
   
    4G: Huawei Technologies <HWT.UL will> build new high-speed
LTE networks for all three Czech mobile operators, Czech news
agency CTK reported on Tuesday, citing an official with the
Chinese company's Czech division.
    Story: Related news: 
        
    CEE MARKETS: Central European assets were mixed on Tuesday
as forecasts for economic recovery partly offset concerns that
Ukraine's crisis and a possible breakup of Romania's coalition
could hit markets.    
    Story: Related news: 

    CEE POWER: Forecasts of wind power generation hitting its
lowest level in over a week and expectations of reduced solar
energy supply pushed day-ahead power prices in Central Europe
higher on Tuesday, traders said.    
    Story: Related news:  
======================PRESS DIGEST============================
    TELECOMS: The CTU telecoms regulator said Telefonica Czech
Republic and T-Mobile sharing 4G networks
was not a violation of conditions in the auction, which the two
companies along with Vodafone last year. 
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 13 

    Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it 
vouch for their accuracy.
   
 For Instant Views of key economic data click on 
 For summary of economic data and forecasts     
 For diary of forthcoming Czech events          
 For calendar of east European economic indicators  
 TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets                   
 TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch                  
 
 For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United 
 States and other Group of Seven countries see 
 
 For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: 
 Warsaw WIG20  Budapest BUX Prague PX 
 
    News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
