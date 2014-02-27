FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Feb 27
February 27, 2014 / 7:36 AM / 4 years ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Feb 27

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

PRAGUE, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Thursday. 
       
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours)         
=========================ECONOMIC DATA========================
    Real-time economic data releases................... 
    Previous stories on Czech data............ 
    Overview of economic data and forecasts......... 
    Updates on CEE currencies........................... 
===========================EVENTS============================
    PRAGUE - Power firm CEZ to release FY 2013 results
on www.cez.cz. News conference at 0900 GMT.
    Related news: 
     
    PRAGUE - Czech central bank governing board to hold a
regular weekly meeting. It is not scheduled to discuss monetary
policy issues.
    Related news: 
    
    PRAGUE - Second auction round of 3.85%/21 and
2.50%/28 government bonds.
    Related news: 
===========================NEWS==============================
    CEZ: Czech electricity producer CEZ reported
fourth-quarter net profit lower than expected and said weak
power prices would push it into a fifth straight year of
declining earnings in 2014.
    Story: Related news: 
    
    TELEFONICA CR: Telefonica Czech Republic reported
an 11.1 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit, beating
expectations for a decline after booking a one-off gain from
compensation received on the basis of a network-sharing
agreement.
    Telefonica Czech Republic said its board would propose to
pay shareholders 18-30 crown remuneration for 2013, depending on
a legal analysis of a new corporate law that the company first
needed to clarify with authorities.
    Story: Related news: 

    UKRAINE: Foreign ministers from Slovakia, the Czech Republic
and Hungary will travel to Ukraine on Friday to meet
representatives of a new government expected to be appointed on
Thursday, the Slovak Foreign Ministry said.
    Story: Related news: 
   
    BONDS: The Czech Republic could look at issuing a new
euro-denominated bond in the second quarter or later this year,
Deputy Finance Minister Jan Gregor said on Wednesday.
    Story: Related news: 
        
    CEE MARKETS: Central European assets fell on Wednesday as
Ukraine struggled to resolve its crisis and the break-up of
Romania's government raised concern about reforms backed by the
International Monetary Fund.
    Story: Related news: 

    CEE POWER: Day-ahead power prices in central Europe edged up
on Wednesday following a rebound in Germany, where wind power
generation remains low, making room for exports from the Czech
Republic and Poland and buoying up prices, traders said.
    Story: Related news:  
======================PRESS DIGEST============================
    AMAZON: Brno city councillors approved an addendum to the
contractor of CTP, the developer behind a new Amazon
distribution center. The project, which would create thousands
of jobs but had been in doubt, is likely to go ahead. The city's
full assembly must still vote on the matter.
    Pravo, page 5
    
    EURO: President Milos Zeman, speaking to the European
Parliament on Wednesday, said a five year timeframe for euro
adoption would be realistic.
    Pravo, page 10
    
    Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it 
vouch for their accuracy.
   
    News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

