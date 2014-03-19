FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on March 19
March 19, 2014 / 7:41 AM / 4 years ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on March 19

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

PRAGUE, March 19 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Wednesday. 
       
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours)         
=========================ECONOMIC DATA========================
    Real-time economic data releases................... 
    Previous stories on Czech data............ 
    Overview of economic data and forecasts......... 
    Updates on CEE currencies........................... 
===========================EVENTS==============================
    PRAGUE - Czech central bank governing board to hold a
regular weekly meeting. It is not scheduled to discuss monetary
policy issues.
    Related news: 
    
    PRAGUE - Finance Minister Andrej Babis to hold a news
conference on tax proposals (0900 GMT).
    Related news:       
===========================NEWS================================ 
  
    TELEFONICA CR: Telefonica Czech Republic said on
Tuesday Martin Vlcek would take over from David Melcon as chief
financial officer from April 1.    
    Story: Related news: 
    
    AMAZON: The Czech Republic's second-largest city Brno dealt
a blow to U.S. online retailer Amazon.com Inc's plans
for a distribution centre in the south of the country, as
councillors voted on Tuesday to reject some conditions for its
construction.
    Story: Related news: 
    
    TEMELIN: There is no reason to stop Czech utility CEZ's
 multi-billion dollar tender to enlarge the Temelin
nuclear power plant, Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka was quoted
as saying by news agency CTK on Tuesday.
    Story: Related news: 
    
    CLIMATE: The European Union should set a less ambitious
target to reduce carbon emissions by the end of the year and
only raise it if a global reduction deal is reached next year, a
Czech official said.
    Story: Related news: 
        
    CEZ IN BULGARIA: Bulgaria has given three foreign-owned
energy distributors until Wednesday to pay back money it says
they owe to state power provider NEK or risk losing their
licences, escalating a standoff that could hurt the country's
investment climate.
    The chairman of Bulgaria's energy regulator, Boyan Boev,
said the companies, controlled by Austrian EVN, Czech
CEZ and Energo-Pro, must pay back 318 million
levs ($226.4 million) to state utility NEK.
    Story: Related news: 
    
    OECD: The Czech central bank should keep its policy of
maintaining a weaker crown for no longer than six quarters, the
OECD said on Tuesday in a regular survey of the central European
economy.
    Story: Related news: 

    CEE MARKETS: Hungary surprised investors by selling dollar
bonds on Tuesday in a move which coincided with a surge of
Central European assets as fears of an escalation of the Crimea
crisis subsided.
    Story: Related news: 

    CEE POWER: An expected surge in wind generated electricity
drove Central European day ahead prices lower on Tuesday with
warm weather crimping demand for heating, traders said.
    Story: Related news: 
 ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2014
 vs Euro        27.432     27.395   -0.14     -0.37
 vs Dollar         19.681     19.702    0.11      0.93
 Czech Equities    986.39     986.39     0.84     -0.27
 U.S. Equities 16,336.19  16,247.22     0.55     -1.45
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT
   
======================PRESS DIGEST============================
    RUSSIA: Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka and other Czech
politicians condemned Russia's signing of a treaty to Crimea
part of it. Sobotka called it unacceptable.
    CTK news agency; Pravo, page 2
    
    COAL: Environment Minister Richard Brabec would like to
raise the fee paid on mining brown coal to 15 percent of the
sale price from 1.5 percent. This would not apply to black coal.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 1
    
    Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it 
vouch for their accuracy.
   
    News editor of the day: Jason Hovet on +420 224 190 476
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com
($1 = 19.6704 Czech Crowns)

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
