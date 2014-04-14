FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on April 14
April 14, 2014 / 6:31 AM / 3 years ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on April 14

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

PRAGUE, April 14 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Monday. 
       
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours)         
=========================ECONOMIC DATA========================
    Real-time economic data releases................... 
    Previous stories on Czech data............ 
    Overview of economic data and forecasts......... 
    Updates on CEE currencies........................... 
===========================EVENTS============================== 
          
    PRAGUE - Finance Ministry to publish detailed calendar for
the issuance of domestic state bonds in May.
    Related news:    
===========================NEWS================================ 
              
    OUTLOOK: The Czech economy should grow slightly faster than
expected in 2014, recovering from a contraction last year, the
Finance Ministry said on Friday, in a quarterly update of its
macroeconomic forecasts.
    Story: Related news:  
    
    DEBT: The Czech Republic's gross central government debt
stayed at 1.683 trillion crowns ($85.11 billion) at the end of
March, the Finance Ministry said on Friday.
    Story: Related news: 
  
    CURRENT ACCOUNT: The Czech current account showed a 22.1
billion crown ($1.12 billion) surplus in February due to a
surplus in the balance of goods and services, central bank data
showed on Friday.  
    Story: Related news: 
    
    CEE MARKETS: Central European currencies and stocks fell on
Friday, succumbing to a global bout of profit taking, with the
forint lagging after Hungarian inflation data fuelled
expectations of an interest rate cut.
    Story: Related news: 
            
    CEE POWER: Healthy renewable levels pushed Czech power for
the next working day lower on Friday but Hungarian prompt prices
rose due to limited hydro supply from the Balkans, traders said.
    Story: Related news: 
 ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2014
 vs Euro        27.426     27.435    0.03      -0.34
 vs Dollar         19.815     19.78    -0.18       0.26
 Czech Equities    992.69     992.69    -1.23       0.37
 U.S. Equities 16,026.75  16,170.22    -0.89      -3.32
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
======================= PRESS DIGEST ========================== 
    TELEFONICA: Jiri Dvorjancasky, who helped launched
Telefonica Czech Republic's unlimited calling programs
last year, has left the company as part of changes after
investment group PPF took over.
    Tomas Budnik, who worked for PPF's mobile unit, is now head
of IT and the newspaper said speculation has him eventually
becoming CEO of the group.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 1 
    
    CEZ: CEZ's supervisory board Vice-Chairman Vaclav
Paces said he believed the government would eventually return to
the idea of a contract for difference to guarantee expanding the
Temelin nuclear power station. The new centre-left cabinet's
refusal to back the scheme was a reason CEZ cancelled the tender
to expand Temelin last week.
    Mlada Fronta Dnes, page B2
    
    TATRY RESORTS: Shareholders at a general meeting of Tatry
Mountain Resorts decided not to pay a dividend from
2013 profits.
    E15, page 11
    
    Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it
vouch for their accuracy.
      
    News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
