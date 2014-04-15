FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on April 15
April 15, 2014 / 6:45 AM / 3 years ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on April 15

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

PRAGUE, April 15 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Tuesday. 
       
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours)         
    NUCLEAR: The Czech Republic wants to continue expanding
nuclear energy capacity despite cancelling a tender to build two
new units and believes the European Union should be more
supportive of atomic power, Industry Minister Jan Mladek said on
Monday.
    REFINERIES: Polish oil firm PKN Orlen PKN.WA is in talks to
buy Italian firm Eni's ENI.MI stake in the Czech Republic's sole
refiner, the Czech industry minister said, a step that could
lead to more investment and help secure its future.
    INTERVENTIONS: The Czech central bank will probably keep its
commitment to keep the crown exchange rate weak in place longer
than until beginning of the next year, the bank's board member
said on Monday. 
    MINING: The Czech Finance Ministry plans to make changes to
the fee system for miners of brown coal and other commodities to
boost budget revenue, it said on Monday.
    CEE MARKETS: Central European financial assets were pulled
down by tension in Ukraine on Monday, although demand for the
region's assets kept the declines modest.
    CEE POWER: Central European day-ahead power rose on Monday
with import capacity cuts in the region limiting supplies
flowing south, boosting Hungarian and Slovak spot prices above
those of the Czech Republic, traders said.
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2014
 vs Euro        27.455     27.448   -0.03      -0.45
 vs Dollar         19.858     19.869    0.06       0.04
 Czech Equities    993.95     993.95     0.13       0.5
 U.S. Equities 16,173.24  16,026.75     0.91      -2.43
    CZECH ON-LINE COMPANIES JOIN COMPLAINT AGAINST GOOGLE
    Czech on-line companies will join a European Commission
probe into Google's search which they claim favors its
own services, especially price comparing aggregators.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 1
    
    
    Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it
vouch for their accuracy.
      
