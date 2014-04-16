Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on April 16

PRAGUE, April 16 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA======================== March producer prices data 0700 GMT. Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Czech data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts......... Updates on CEE currencies........................... ===========================EVENTS============================== PRAGUE - The Czech cabinet to hold a session (www.vlada.cz/en). News conference to follow. Related news: ===========================NEWS================================ GAS: Slovakia, Ukraine's best hope of getting gas from Europe if the Kremlin halts supply, said it might help by reopening a small pipeline but stopped short of agreeing to reverse the flow of major links that take Russian gas to the European Union. Story: Related news: CME: Central European Media Enterprises (CME) named John Billock as its new non-executive chairman to replace billionaire founder Ronald Lauder after he stepped down last month, it said on Tuesday. Story: Related news: TELECOMS: Deutsche Telekom secured European Union antitrust approval on Tuesday for its 546-million-euro ($754 million) acquisition of telecoms provider GTS Central Europe to give it control of a fibre optic network in eastern Europe. Story: Related news: CEE MARKETS: Romanian assets firmed as the country opened books for a euro bond sale on Tuesday, bucking pressure on Central European markets from concern over neighbouring Ukraine's crisis. Story: Related news: CEE POWER: Central European day ahead power prices climbed higher on Tuesday due to a steep drop in wind generation and cross-border capacity limits, trader said. Story: Related news: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2014 vs Euro 27.461 27.447 -0.05 -0.47 vs Dollar 19.839 19.887 0.24 0.14 Czech Equities 996.01 996.01 0.21 0.7 U.S. Equities 16,262.56 16,173.24 0.55 -1.89 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT ======================= PRESS DIGEST ========================== TAX: The Finance Ministry's draft EU-convergence programme, obtained by the newspaper, sees value-added tax falling by 1 percentage point to 14 percent and 20 percent from 2016, along with the creation of a third rate of 10 percent for medicines and books. Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka said a third rate could come into effect even earlier, in 2015. The programme sees no changes in corporate rates. Mlada Fronta Dnes, page A1 LIQUOR: Stock Spirits Group and Karlovarske Mineralni Vody (KMV) could be potential buyers for a sale of Pernod Ricard's Becherovka brand, the newspaper reported without citing sources. None of the parties would comment for the newspaper. Sources told Reuters this month that Pernod Ricard was looking to sell its Becherovka liquor brand in the Czech Republic in a deal that could be worth up to $200 million. Mlada Fronta Dnes, page A9 CEZ: Moody's rating agency said the cancellation of a tender to expand Temelin nuclear power plant was positive for CEZ . The agency has a negative outlook on the company, though, due to the risk of the state, which is a 70 percent shareholder, wanting a higher dividend. Hospodarske Noviny, page 16 CME: Shareholders of Central European Media Enterprises (CME) approved raising company capital to $36.8 million from $25.6 million in a stock issue, as expected. Hospodarske Noviny, page 16 Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For Instant Views of key economic data click on For summary of economic data and forecasts For diary of forthcoming Czech events For calendar of east European economic indicators TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United States and other Group of Seven countries see For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)