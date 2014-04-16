FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on April 16
April 16, 2014

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on April 16

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

PRAGUE, April 16 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Wednesday. 
       
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours)         
=========================ECONOMIC DATA========================
    March producer prices data 0700 GMT.
    Real-time economic data releases................... 
    Previous stories on Czech data............ 
    Overview of economic data and forecasts......... 
    Updates on CEE currencies........................... 
===========================EVENTS============================== 
              
    PRAGUE - The Czech cabinet to hold a session
(www.vlada.cz/en). News conference to follow.
    Related news: 
===========================NEWS================================ 
                  
    GAS: Slovakia, Ukraine's best hope of getting gas from
Europe if the Kremlin halts supply, said it might help by
reopening a small pipeline but stopped short of agreeing to
reverse the flow of major links that take Russian gas to the
European Union.
    Story: Related news: 
        
    CME: Central European Media Enterprises (CME) 
 named John Billock as its new non-executive chairman
to replace billionaire founder Ronald Lauder after he stepped
down last month, it said on Tuesday.
    Story: Related news:  
    
    TELECOMS: Deutsche Telekom secured European Union
antitrust approval on Tuesday for its 546-million-euro ($754
million) acquisition of telecoms provider GTS Central Europe to
give it control of a fibre optic network in eastern Europe.
    Story: Related news: 
  
    CEE MARKETS: Romanian assets firmed as the country opened
books for a euro bond sale on Tuesday, bucking pressure on
Central European markets from concern over neighbouring
Ukraine's crisis.
    Story: Related news: 
            
    CEE POWER: Central European day ahead power prices climbed
higher on Tuesday due to a steep drop in wind generation and
cross-border capacity limits, trader said.
    Story: Related news: 
 ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2014
 vs Euro        27.461     27.447   -0.05      -0.47
 vs Dollar         19.839     19.887    0.24       0.14
 Czech Equities    996.01     996.01     0.21       0.7
 U.S. Equities 16,262.56  16,173.24     0.55      -1.89
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
======================= PRESS DIGEST ========================== 
    TAX: The Finance Ministry's draft EU-convergence programme,
obtained by the newspaper, sees value-added tax falling by 1
percentage point to 14 percent and 20 percent from 2016, along
with the creation of a third rate of 10 percent for medicines
and books. Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka said a third rate
could come into effect even earlier, in 2015. The programme sees
no changes in corporate rates.
    Mlada Fronta Dnes, page A1
    
    LIQUOR: Stock Spirits Group and Karlovarske
Mineralni Vody (KMV) could be potential buyers for a sale of
Pernod Ricard's Becherovka brand, the newspaper reported without
citing sources. None of the parties would comment for the
newspaper.
    Sources told Reuters this month that Pernod Ricard 
was looking to sell its Becherovka liquor brand in the Czech
Republic in a deal that could be worth up to $200 million.
 
    Mlada Fronta Dnes, page A9
    
    CEZ: Moody's rating agency said the cancellation of a tender
to expand Temelin nuclear power plant was positive for CEZ
. The agency has a negative outlook on the company,
though, due to the risk of the state, which is a 70 percent
shareholder, wanting a higher dividend.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 16
    
    CME: Shareholders of Central European Media Enterprises
(CME)  approved raising company capital to
$36.8 million from $25.6 million in a stock issue, as expected.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 16
        
    Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it
vouch for their accuracy.
      
 For Instant Views of key economic data click on 
 For summary of economic data and forecasts     
 For diary of forthcoming Czech events          
 For calendar of east European economic indicators  
 TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets                   
 TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch                  
 
 For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United 
 States and other Group of Seven countries see 
 
 For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: 
 Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX 
 
    News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
