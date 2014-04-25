FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on April 25
April 25, 2014

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on April 25

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

PRAGUE, April 25 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Friday. 
       
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours)         
=========================ECONOMIC DATA========================
    Real-time economic data releases................... 
    Previous stories on Czech data............ 
    Overview of economic data and forecasts......... 
    Updates on CEE currencies........................... 
===========================EVENTS==============================
    KUTNA HORA - Cigarette maker Philip Morris CR to
hold an annual shareholders' meeting.
    Related news:       
    
    PRAGUE - The second day of meeting of Eastern Partnership
countries (www.easternpartnership.cz).
    Related news:       
    
    PRAGUE - Conference "Eastern Partnership Five Years on: Time
for a New Strategy?".
    Related news:       
    
    PRAGUE - Central European Media Enterprises (CME) - deadline
for subscription for a fully-backstopped $341.8 million rights
offering.
    Related news:       
===========================NEWS================================ 
  
    PIPELINES: The Czech government should not cede control of
its strategic oil and oil product pipelines to the private
sector, Finance Minister Andrej Babis said on Thursday.
    Story: Related news: 
    
    UNIPETROL: Czech downstream oil company Unipetrol 
swung to its first quarterly profit since 2012, beating market
expectations with the help of a one-off goodwill item.
     Story: Related news: 
    
    SANCTIONS: The Czech Republic and Slovakia are sceptical
about imposing broad-based sanctions on Russia over its actions
in Ukraine because it could damage economic growth in Europe,
Czech Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka said on Thursday.
    Story: Related news: 
    
    INTERVENTIONS: Czech central bank Vice-Governor Mojmir Hampl
said on Thursday that he would not favour abandoning currency
intervention aimed at weakening the crown until it was clear
that interest rates were headed higher.
    Story: Related news: 
       
    CEE MARKETS: Hungarian government bonds surged on Thursday
after the central bank said it would block foreign banks from
using its main tool for managing market liquidity.
    Story: Related news: 
---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2014
 vs Euro        27.426     27.423   -0.01      -0.34
 vs Dollar         19.824     19.882    0.29       0.21
 Czech Equities  1,002.04   1,002.04    -0.57       1.31
 U.S. Equities 16,501.65  16,501.65     0         -0.45
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT

======================PRESS DIGEST============================
    
    EXIM TOURS REPORTS DROP IN PROFIT DUE TO EGYPT, WEAKER CROWN
    The biggest Czech travel agency, Exim Tours, reported a drop
of net profit in 2013 to 143 million crowns ($7.20 million) from
189 million in 2012. The main factors were the crisis in Egypt
and weakening of the crown.
    The operator also posted record revenues of 3.7 billion
crowns and number of clients grew to 268 thousand.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 17
    
    Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it 
vouch for their accuracy.
   
    ($1 = 19.8542 Czech Crowns)
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com

    ($1 = 19.8542 Czech Crowns)

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

