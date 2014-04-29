FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on April 29
#Market News
April 29, 2014 / 6:50 AM / 3 years ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on April 29

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

PRAGUE, April 29 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Tuesday. 
       
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours)         
=========================ECONOMIC DATA========================
    Real-time economic data releases................... 
    Previous stories on Czech data............ 
    Overview of economic data and forecasts......... 
    Updates on CEE currencies........................... 
===========================EVENTS==============================
    PRAGUE - The lower house of parliament opens a regular
plenary session (until May 9).
    Related news:       
===========================NEWS================================ 
  
    NWR: The Czech government has approved a deal allowing New
World Resources NWRR.L to continue operating its loss-making
Paskov hard coal mine to end-2017, Industry Minister Jan Mladek
said, which would preserve 1,800 jobs.
    Story: Related news: 
    
    UKRAINE GAS: Slovakia and Ukraine signed a deal on Monday
that allows the European Union to send a limited amount of gas
to Ukraine, but providing Kiev with less than it hoped for to
cushion the blow should Russia turn off the taps.
    Story: Related news: 
       
    CEE MARKETS: Slovenian stocks and bonds plunged on Monday
after Prime Minister Alenka Bratusek lost the leadership of the
ruling party in a weekend vote, casting doubt over her
government's survival.
    Story: Related news: 

    CEE POWER: Czech, Slovak and Hungarian day ahead power
prices fell on Monday as renewables generation in the region
remained steady and two Hungarian nuclear reactors returned to
the grid after an unplanned outage, traders said.
    Story: Related news: 
 
---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2014
 vs Euro        27.413     27.437    0.09      -0.3
 vs Dollar         19.751     19.785    0.17       0.58
 Czech Equities    996.19     996.19     0.35       0.72
 U.S. Equities 16,448.74  16,361.46     0.53      -0.77
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
   
 For Instant Views of key economic data click on 
 For summary of economic data and forecasts     
 For diary of forthcoming Czech events          
 For calendar of east European economic indicators  
 TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets                   
 TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch                  
 
 For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United 
 States and other Group of Seven countries see 
 
 For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: 
 Warsaw WIG20  Budapest BUX Prague PX 
 
    News editor of the day: Jason Hovet on +420 224 190 476
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
