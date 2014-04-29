Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on April 29

PRAGUE, April 29 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA======================== Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Czech data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts......... Updates on CEE currencies........................... ===========================EVENTS============================== PRAGUE - The lower house of parliament opens a regular plenary session (until May 9). Related news: ===========================NEWS================================ NWR: The Czech government has approved a deal allowing New World Resources NWRR.L to continue operating its loss-making Paskov hard coal mine to end-2017, Industry Minister Jan Mladek said, which would preserve 1,800 jobs. Story: Related news: UKRAINE GAS: Slovakia and Ukraine signed a deal on Monday that allows the European Union to send a limited amount of gas to Ukraine, but providing Kiev with less than it hoped for to cushion the blow should Russia turn off the taps. Story: Related news: CEE MARKETS: Slovenian stocks and bonds plunged on Monday after Prime Minister Alenka Bratusek lost the leadership of the ruling party in a weekend vote, casting doubt over her government's survival. Story: Related news: CEE POWER: Czech, Slovak and Hungarian day ahead power prices fell on Monday as renewables generation in the region remained steady and two Hungarian nuclear reactors returned to the grid after an unplanned outage, traders said. Story: Related news: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2014 vs Euro 27.413 27.437 0.09 -0.3 vs Dollar 19.751 19.785 0.17 0.58 Czech Equities 996.19 996.19 0.35 0.72 U.S. Equities 16,448.74 16,361.46 0.53 -0.77 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT For Instant Views of key economic data click on For summary of economic data and forecasts For diary of forthcoming Czech events For calendar of east European economic indicators TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United States and other Group of Seven countries see For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX News editor of the day: Jason Hovet on +420 224 190 476 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)